Frasier Star’s Daughter Reveals Meanest Thing He Said to Her

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter, actress Greer Grammer, has revealed new details about her tumultuous relationship with her father.

Greer, 33, shared one of the “meanest things” her father said to her once they reconnected after being estranged for 12 years. Greer told Alisha Marie, her roommate and host of the “Pretty Basic” podcast, that her father once told her that it would be easier if she didn’t use his last name.

“I guess my dad did ask my mom — he told me this later — but he was like, ‘I told your mom it might be better for you to not have my last name. It would be easier for you growing up,’” Greer shared. “I think I was 19 when he told me that, and I just started, like, sobbing because to me that was like the meanest thing you could say to somebody.”

“That was always the last name that I had,” Greer said.

“He’s not wrong,” Greer admitted, saying that it was “fair” of her father. The actress, who starred in Awkward and has appeared in the Paramount+ revival of Kelsey’s Frasier, also spoke out about her complicated relationship with the “nepo baby” label.

Greer Grammer was in the cast of MTV's 'Awkward' and featured in her father's recent 'Frasier' reboot. Michael Buckner/Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“I’m technically a nepo baby, people have misconceptions about me when they hear my last name,” she shared on the podcast. “My dad left when I was 4, and then I didn’t meet him again until I was 16.” The two reconnected after dumping into each other at a Christmas tree parking lot.

Kelsey, 70, split from Greer’s mother, stylist Barrie Buckner when Greer was four.

Greer said she and her father share a “good relationship now.”

Kelsey Grammer, 70, has eight children. Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Kelsey—a staunch Trump supporter—has been married four times. The actor is now a father of eight, having just welcomed a baby boy, Christopher, with his wife, Katye Walsh, 46, in October. Kelsey met his current wife on a flight to London in 2009, where Walsh was a flight attendant. Walsh and Kelsey also share a daughter, Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8.

Kelsey was previously married to dance instructor Doreen Alderman, from 1982 to 1990, and Leigh-Anne Csuhany, in a marriage that lasted about a year. He was then engaged to Tammi Baliszewski, whom he left to marry Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Donatacci. His marriage to Donatacci lasted from 1997 to 2011. Baliszewski has opened up about the struggles in her relationship with Kelsey, revealing that his substance abuse issues played a significant role in its disintegration.

From his past relationships, he has daughters Spencer, 41, Greer, and Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20. The actor told People in May that he’s still “playing catch-up” with his older children, including Greer.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” Grammer said. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”