Kevin Spacey revived his Frank Underwood character to blackmail a comedian.

Yes, it’s true. The disgraced actor has once again slipped into the skin of Frank Underwood. Why? Nobody knows. But in a stunt absolutely no one asked for, Spacey resurrects his House of Cards character to promote comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon’s new Netflix special, I’m Your Mother.

My new special is out on Netflix right now. Give it a watch. pic.twitter.com/pkGGXEGIqT — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) April 15, 2025

The video kicks off with a classic villain entrance: Underwood slowly swivels around in a leather chair, revealing himself to Dillon like a ghost from prestige TV past.

“You podcasters think you’ve inherited the kingdom,” he sneers in his character’s signature Southern drawl.

“Frank Underwood? I thought you were dead,” Dillon replies, understandably confused at the duplicitous politician’s appearance, since Netflix killed off the character in season six after Spacey was hit with multiple sexual-misconduct allegations and even a lawsuit about the actor’s conduct on the House of Cards set.

But here Underwood is, alive, unrepentant, and demanding a political endorsement from the podcaster-slash-comedian (It’s what all the power-hungry politicians are doing these days). And of course, he’s brought receipts: blackmail. The dirt? Dillon once called a Taco Bell in Milwaukee “just to talk” while on tour.

Dillon agrees to make the endorsement but reminds Underwood that he already posted all the information to his social media accounts, unashamed of his past actions. It’s a move that impresses Underwood, who claims the comedian is “[his] kind of b-----d,” before asking which streaming platform Dillon’s special will air on.

“Netflix,” Dillon answers.

This is a huge trigger for Underwood, who lashes out after hearing the name of the streaming giant: “foul, lonesome, evil little cockroach.”

In 2017, Netflix fired Spacey after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including from actor Anthony Rapp. The House of Cards production company later sued Spacey for breaching contract, resulting in the actor being ordered to pay nearly $31 million in damages. However, in 2022, Spacey was found not liable in a separate case brought by Rapp in the U.K.

In an Instagram Story, Dillon posted the promotional video for his special with Spacey, calling the promo shoot with the actor “lots of fun” and writing: “Netflix didn’t know we were doing it, but they’ve been super cool about it.”

Whether Netflix actually found it “fun” or not remains unclear at this time.