Keystone Kash’s Musician GF Gets a Surprising Boost From His Endless Chaos

FBI Director Kash Patel’s aspiring country singer girlfriend is seeing her star rise every time he’s criticized for blunders and mocked in the news.

Alexis Wilkins, 27, hasn’t released any new music since 2023, but she’s seen streams of her songs jump 48 percent over the past year, according to data cited by Rolling Stone. Every time Patel finds himself in the spotlight, streams of her music surge.

Previously a “little known” Nashville artist, she first saw a spike in listeners when she stood next to Patel as he was sworn in back in February. At that time, her numbers catapulted to 105,300 streams.

With songs such as “Heaven in a Stetson” and “I Want My Country Back,” she typically garnered between 4,500 and 7,000 weekly streams—but that number shot up to 43,600 when Patel sparked a social media uproar in July with a joint FBI and Department of Justice memo saying there was no Jeffrey Epstein “client list.” Patel himself had previously stoked conspiracy theories about an Epstein cover-up before taking over at the FBI.

FBI director Kash Patel came under fire for ordering FBI agents to escort one of his girlfriend's allegedly drunk friends home after a night of partying. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The country singer saw another spike in listeners in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September, when Patel faced backlash for prematurely announcing a suspect was in custody. In the week following Kirk’s murder, streams of her music jumped to 30,400. And Wilkins clinched a new gig, singing “God Bless the USA” at a University of Minnesota event organized by Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit founded by Kirk.

By November, Wilkin’s weekly listeners had dropped to low numbers once again–until it was revealed that Patel had used a $60 million, taxpayer-funded private jet to see her perform at an event in Pennsylvania on Oct. 25. Patel spent much of that month under scrutiny for use of the private jet during the government shutdown, along with reports that he’d assigned a SWAT security detail to protect Wilkins. But while he got a public lashing, Wilkins enjoyed a record month of nearly 63,000 music streams.

Last week, Patel’s relationship became a point of contention once again due to reports that he ordered FBI agents to take Wilkins’ drunk friend home after a night of partying. Wilkins slammed these allegations, writing in a post on X that the story is “verifiably false.”