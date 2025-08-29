Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Sues for $5M Over Claims She’s a Spy

FBI Director Kash Patel’s country music-singing girlfriend is suing the ex-FBI agent-turned podcast bro who suggested she was a “former Mossad Agent” sent as a “honeypot” to compromise Patel.

Alex Wilkins, 26, who has allegedly been dating Patel since 2023, is seeking $5 million in damages from self-professed “recovering FBI agent” Kyle Seraphin in a defamation lawsuit filed in an Austin, Texas federal court on Wednesday.

Alekins Wilkins hugs Kash Patel after being sworn in as FBI director. Leah Millis/REUTERS

In the complaint, Wilkins’ attorney wrote that Seraphin had “maliciously lied” about Wilkins by “falsely asserting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI.”

The complaint added, “Wilkins is not even Jewish, much less Israeli, and has never set foot in Israel. She is not now and never has been an agent for any intelligence agency.”

Seraphin casually addressed the lawsuit in the Friday episode of his podcast and cast doubt that he had used the exact terminology outlined in the lawsuit. According to the suit, on the Aug. 22 episode of his show, Seraphin did not mention Wilkins by name but alleged she was a “honeypot” issue in Patel’s life.

In the episode, Seraphin suggested that Patel and Wilkins were together because “she’s really looking for like a cross-eyed, you know, kind of thickish built, super cool bro who’s almost 50 years old who’s Indian in America.” He added, “Like it has nothing to do with the fact that uh we’re really close to the Trump administration. That’s what real love looks like.”

Podcaster Kyle Seraphin claimed Alex Wilkins’ defamation lawsuit “hinges on words.” Screenshot: The Kyle Seraphin Show

According to Seraphin, Wilkins’ lawsuit “hinges on words,” adding “that’s what this is about” before defining the differences between “asset” and “agent” in intelligence gathering.

Wilkins’ attorney alleged that Seraphin “trades on his experience” as a former FBI counterterrorism agent to cast his claims as truth and therefore they should not be excused as an exaggeration.

The lawsuit also alleged Seraphin roll in the same conservative circles, alleging that Seraphin met both Patel and Wilkins “at a conservative political event roughly two years ago,” before he was confirmed as FBI director.

Futhermore, Wilkins’ attorney alleged that Seraphin had “fabricated this accusation at the expense of Ms. Wilkins to obtain personal profit, generating outrage to drive up his viewership.”