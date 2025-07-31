Kash Patel’s Girlfriend, 26, Denies MAGA Spy Accusations While Spilling on Their Relationship

Country artist Alexis Wilkins says she’s had enough of the “insanely ridiculous” conspiracy theories swirling around her romantic relationship with new FBI Director Kash Patel.

In a wide-ranging interview on Megyn Kelly’s show, the 26-year-old dismissed MAGA chatter that she is a secret Israeli agent planted to compromise Trumpworld via the 45-year-old Trump ally.

“It would have been a really long-game play,” she joked, noting she began dating Patel “a little over two and a half years ago—so, long before he was the head of the FBI.”

Alexis Wilkins was incredulous about claims she was a spy while discussing her relationship with FBI Director Kash Patel on the Megyn Kelly Show. TheDailyBeast/YouTube

The singer’s pushback echoes a recent online statement in which she blasted “accounts that are farming engagement” by branding her a Mossad asset.

I’ve spent my career saying no to anything that would compromise my character and working to restore America. It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air. These accusations are obviously… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) July 9, 2025

Those claims erupted after the Justice Department said the long-awaited Epstein files contained no “client list,” prompting furious MAGA influencers to look for a scapegoat.

It was reported that some trolls fixated on Wilkins’ stint making educational videos for PragerU, insisting—without evidence—that the conservative group has Israeli intelligence ties.

Wilkins says she understands why people might think she was a spy. “I think people see certain pieces and I get it,” she said.

“They want to connect things, they want to justify, you know, some of the pain that that they’ve been through watching the last four years, and there’s pieces of this that, you know, I can, I understand.

“But I think that they’ve taken just these pieces of evidence that you laid out and tie them together in all of the wrong ways.”

Wilkins also walked Kelly through her small-town bona fides—growing up in Arkansas, shipping in country albums from the States while her family lived briefly in Europe—before revealing the Nashville house party where she and Patel first crossed paths.

Alexis Wilkins is a respected country singer, as well as a MAGA supporter. Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“We just happened to meet,” she said, “at a event that we both went to at a friend’s house.”

The pair’s 18-year age gap, Wilkins added, never felt relevant compared to his “incredible character” and their shared patriotism.

“I have always liked, when I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest,” gushed Wilkins “He’s exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible. His values are incredible.

Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins says their love is partly based on patriotism. X/Alexis Wilkins

“And, you know, we both are very patriotic. So obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on, but he’s just the most honest, you know, most integrity I’ve really experienced in a person, he’s fantastic.”

Regarding the spy claims, Wilkins’ political persuasion is hardly a secret: she hosts a weekly Rumble show, has long worked with veterans’ charities, and flatly rejects what she calls the “left-woke institution.”

It’s not “like there’s not enough information out there about me to glean a real conclusion on all of this kind of vigilante research,” she said.

But being outspoken, Wilkins argued, should not make her a target for antisemitic fantasies.

“Seeing these things twisted is not only very confusing, very out of left field for me, but also incredibly disheartening.