FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend has fired back after right-wing conspiracy theorists accused her of covering up bombshells about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Alexis Wilkins, a 26-year-old country singer, has been caught up in the MAGA blowback to the decision by her boyfriend, 45, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to end the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI’s review of the Epstein files.

The FBI and the DOJ released a memo this week announcing that there was no “client list” in the files nor any evidence that Epstein was murdered—both conspiracy theories that have ignited the MAGA base.

While most of the rage has been directed at Patel and Bondi, users on social media have accused Wilkins of being a spy for Mossad, insinuating that the Israeli intelligence agency is somehow behind the Epstein files’ closure.

Wilkins has dismissed the allegations as “insanely ridiculous.”

I’ve spent my career saying no to anything that would compromise my character and working to restore America. It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air. These accusations are obviously… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) July 9, 2025

“I’ve spent my career saying no to anything that would compromise my character and working to restore America,” she wrote in an X post Wednesday. “It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air. These accusations are obviously insanely ridiculous and coming from accounts that are farming because their engagement dried up after Trump’s win.”

“I would encourage anyone interested to actually research the facts of my life—they’re readily available,” she added. “My happy relationship, my work, my Christian Faith, and my integrity speak for themselves.”

The antisemitic and racist posts, which have garnered millions of views on social media, draw on the fact that Wilkins is a contributor to PragerU, the conservative educational media company.

“Well, well, well ... Now it’s starting to make sense.. Kash Patel’s girlfriend is a Jewish ‘country singer’ and works for Prager U, run by Dennis Prager whose CEO is a known former Mossad operative,” reads one. “Epstein Island was a blackmail operation for Mossad. If you release the client list You can no longer blackmail the client list It’s all one big ole club. America is occupied.”

There is no evidence that either Wilkins or PragerU CEO Marissa Streit—who served in the Israeli Defense Forces—has any connection to Mossad. Nor is there evidence that the intelligence agency has played a role in the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

Another post boosting the conspiracy theory took a jab at the fact that Patel and Wilkins are an interracial couple, writing, “And seriously, why would an attractive young woman date a not so attractive Indian American? Classic honey pot.”

PragerU did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

The relationship between Patel—who has himself faced criticism for pushing conspiracy theories—and Wilkins drew intrigue when she appeared at his confirmation hearing in January.

“Everything else—political—aside, this man is the most loyal, the most kind, the most caring person,” she said of Patel at his swearing-in in February.

The two began dating in January 2023 after meeting at a conservative political event in October 2022, according to The Daily Mail.

Raised in Arkansas, Wilkins has found success as an independent country singer, sharing the stage with legends like Lee Greenwood and Sara Evans, according to the Mail.

She has also dabbled as a right-wing influencer, sharing her pro-Trump views with an audience of 76,000 followers on X and encouraging members of Generation Z to adopt conservative values in a PragerU video.

Before his relationship with Wilkins—which drew attention for its 19-year age gap—little is known about Patel’s romantic history.