Kid Rock Desperately Uses Oscars Dig to Try to Sell Tickets

MAGA musician Kid Rock is trying to capitalize on his brief mention at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

In his opening monologue, returning host Conan O’Brien mocked the rock star’s controversy-marred alternative Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday, Conan got more political than he let on in interviews, using his monologue to mock MAGA musician Kid Rock. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“I should warn you, tonight could get political,” O’Brien, 62, said from the stage. “And if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at the Dave & Busters down the street.”

The former late-night host pointed the joke at the “All-American Halftime Show,” which was put on by Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as an alternative to Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl concert.

On X, Kid Rock tried to use Conan's jab to promote his Rock the Country tour. X/Screengrab

Kid Rock was quick to respond on social media.

“I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one,” Kid Rock, 55, posted on X on Monday.

The February MAGA halftime show was riddled with technical difficulties, streaming setbacks, and controversy, and failed to rival even a small fraction of the 4.1 billion viewers who tuned in to Bad Bunny’s performance.

Kid Rock wore jorts during his Super Bowl halftime show counterprogramming. YouTube

Kid Rock, who headlined the MAGA concert, sought to leverage the roast to mobilize the Academy Awards’ enormous viewership towards his upcoming tour.

“Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom - make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour - The Road To Nashville,” he added. “There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!”

Despite LiveNation’s ongoing federal trial, Kid Rock is still using Ticketmaster, which is owned by LiveNation, to distribute his concert tickets. Last week, he shared some pointed statements at the legally embattled company.

Kid Rock has been slammed for lip-syncing during the performance. Turning Point USA

“THESE MOTHERF---ERS HAVE BEEN RAPING HARD WORKING AMERICANS FOR DECADES…AND LAUGHING ABOUT IT WHILE THEY DO IT,“ Kid Rock said on X. “MUCH OF CORPORATE AMERICA NEEDS TO HAVE THEIR PANTS PULLED DOWN AND HAVE THEIR ASSES WHOOPED. PUBLICLY. I DON’T TYPE THIS AS A MAGA GUY OR A CONSERVATIVE. I SPEAK MY TRUTH AS AN AMERICAN WHO LOVES THIS COUNTRY. GOD IS MY WITNESS.”

The MAGA musician will need the added attention as his Rock the Country tour has been steeped in controversy of its own, with many of its performers quitting in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.

The 98th Oscars were overtly political with hosts roasting the Trumps, Kid Rock, the war in Iran, and ICE. Mike Blake/REUTERS

Both Shinedown and Ludacris notably dropped out of the Anderson, South Carolina event when it was announced that Kid Rock would be headlining the small-town music festival series. The concert date was subsequently canceled.

“Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn’t meet the standard they deserve,” Rock the Country said in a statement after axing the show.

The concert series will still feature performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, and Jelly Roll. Kid Rock is set to make appearances in 15 cities this summer, including Dallas, Texas, and Tampa, Florida.