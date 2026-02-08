Kid Rock’s MAGA Tour Stop Nixed After Artist Exodus

South Carolina might love country music, but it doesn’t love MAGA division.

Kid Rock’s third annual Rock the Country festival tour won’t be making a stop in Anderson, South Carolina, in July after too many artists backed out of the controversial event.

Rock the Country, founded by the MAGA country rock singer in 2024, was set for a two-day stopover in Anderson, but has now been cancelled after weeks of backlash around the “patriotic” event.

Trump describes Kid Rock as a "very good" friend. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Co-headliners Shinedown were the latest artists to reject the event’s messaging, announcing their exit from the bill in a public statement just hours before the plug was pulled on the whole show.

“SHINEDOWN is everyone’s band,” the group said in a statement. “Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide.”

“We do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division,” they continued.

Prior to the rock band’s departure, Ludacris became the first artist on the bill to decide they weren’t comfortable with the overtly right-wing overtones and “MAGA fest” optics of the event.

Facing backlash from fans, the rapper bowed out and was quickly followed by Carter Faith and Morgan Wade. ’90s Christian rock band and MAGA favorite Creed, who were also headlining the July 25-27 event, were removed from the festival’s website ahead of the tour stop’s cancellation.

The festival, which bills itself as a “celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years,” is so far set to continue at its remaining seven dates.

Artists on the lineup who have stuck with the festival include, obviously, Kid Rock, alongside Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more.

Jelly Roll won three Grammys at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The cancellation comes after Kid Rock emerged as the headliner of Turning Point USA’s “All-American” alternative Superbowl Halftime Show, a protest against the performance of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny at Sunday’s game.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, transitioned from performing hip-hop in his native Michigan to performing rap-rock and country music in the ’90s.

The festival collapse comes on the back of another recent controversy that Kid Rock has been embroiled in involving underage girls.

In a resurfaced 2001 Saturday Night Live appearance that has made the rounds on social media, Kid Rock expressed his sick lust for then-14-year-olds, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“Why is every guy in America waiting for these chicks to turn 18? I mean, you know what I’m saying? If there’s grass on the field, play ball!” the musician said at the time.

Kid Rock made the creepy comments in a 2001 SNL appearance. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Under further scrutiny following the Turning Point appointment, historic lyrics from the MAGA favorite have also come under negative reappraisal.

“Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage, see,” Kid Rock raps in his 2001 song, “Cool, Daddy, Cool.” “Some say that’s statutory, but I say it’s mandatory.”

The song in question was put to Vice President JD Vance after he celebrated the “fantastic” addition of the musician to the Turning Point USA alternative halftime show. Vance did not respond to the criticisms.

Rock the Country was initially billed as “eight massive shows, eight small towns,” but has quietly updated its branding to reflect the new numbers in the wake of the cancellation.