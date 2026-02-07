MAGA’s Favorite Band Drops Out of Kid Rock’s Tour

MAGA’s first choice to replace Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show has quietly ducked out of a MAGA-coded tour headlined by Kid Rock.

The 90s Christian rock band Creed has disappeared from promotional materials for the “Rock the Country” tour, fans noticed on Friday. The move comes after Kid Rock, 55, who was announced as the headliner for Turning Point USA’s alternative “All American Halftime Show” last week, was called out for his sexualized comments about the then-14-year-old Olsen twins.

Gross lyrics from his 2001 song “Cool, Daddy, Cool” also resurfaced, in which he sings, “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage, see,” and “Some say that’s statutory, but I say it’s mandatory.”

The president's buddy Kid Rock's comments and lyrics about underage girls have come back to haunt him. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kid Rock has headlined “Rock the Country” since the festival’s inception in 2024. Creed, which consists of members Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp, and Brian Marshall, did not offer a reason for dropping out.

Creed did not offer an explanation for pulling out of the "Rock the Country" tour. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec, 40, floated the Christian rock band as the ideal choice for the Super Bowl halftime show as he bemoaned Bad Bunny’s selection in October, despite Creed not releasing a hit record in 23 years.

“Sure would be a shame if @TPUSA hosted a counter-Superbowl halftime show with Creed,” Posobiec wrote on X before the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA confirmed Kid Rock instead. “By every measure Creed has earned the Super Bowl halftime gig. It is time for them to take us Higher. To a place with golden streets.”

He added during an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, “We need Creed. We need Scott Stapp flying down from the rafters.”

Creed was set to perform at the tour’s Anderson, South Carolina, stop before bowing out. The band’s quiet removal from the lineup comes after rapper Ludacris—who was swiftly called out by fans online for his participation—and country singers Morgan Wade and Carter Faith all pulled out of the festival without explanation.

Rock band Shinedown released a statement explaining their choice not to perform. Shinedown/IG

Rock band Shinedown also withdrew its participation, but explained the decision in an Instagram post. “We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song,” the statement reads. “Our purpose is to unite, not divide…we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock The Country festival.”

Other musicians still slated to perform include Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Nelly, and Miranda Lambert. The festival is scheduled to begin its seven-stop run in May 2026.