Kid Rock Uses Trump’s War to Promote Struggling Concert Tour

At least someone is reaping the benefits of surging gas prices.

As the average per-gallon price of gas surpasses the $4 mark around the country—something Trump said he’s “very happy” with—Kid Rock is seizing the opportunity to remind Americans of his MAGA concert series.

The Rock The Country Tour took advantage of the surging gas prices caused by Trump's war on Iran to bolster its flailing shows. Screengrab

The Rock the Country tour, co-led by Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, announced a special discount on Wednesday in light of rising gas prices caused by Trump’s war with Iran.

“Hey you American Loving people! Fuel costs are up and we want to help!” the concert series posted on Facebook. “In response to rising transportation costs, you can enjoy up to 50% off general admission passes to any of 7 small town stops for a limited time only.”

Kid Rock, a golfing buddy of Donald Trump, has carved out an outsized role in Washington as a MAGA celebrity. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The concert tickets, which do not include a seat or chair according to the tour’s website, are down from $119.99 for a single day and $199.99 for a weekend pass to $59 and $99, respectively.

“Don’t let gas prices silence your summer,” the tour website’s front page reads.

Buried in the same message is a note that Jelly Roll, one of the tour’s largest headliners, has dropped out of the tour’s Sioux Falls, South Dakota, stop. The Grammy-winning star will be replaced by Staind, whose frontman, Aaron Lewis, is a staunch Trump supporter and anti-vaxxer.

Jelly Roll’s departure and the news that future buyers would receive lower prices than current ticket holders enraged commenters.

“I hope the Sioux Falls show gets canceled, a refund would be nice since the Headliner canceled,” one commenter wrote. “If they can back out, we should be able to as well.”

Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny at the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Those of us that paid at the beginning of tickets sales just got screwed out of quite a bit of money due to you telling us this was going to be the cheapest the tickets were going to be, then you do this. How is this right?” another added.

In February, Kid Rock canceled the tour’s stop in Anderson, South Carolina, after nearly all of the date’s headliners backed out, including Shinedown and Ludacris.

The dropouts occurred in the wake of Kid Rock’s disastrous Turning Point USA “All-American Show,” an alternative to the official Super Bowl Halftime Show headlined by Bad Bunny.

Kid Rock wore jorts during his Super Bowl halftime show counterprogramming. YouTube

The concert, which was denied streaming rights by X just hours before it was set to air, drew controversy for allegedly being lip-synced and pre-taped. The show currently has just 21 million views on YouTube, where it streamed, compared with Bad Bunny’s, which has 135 million in addition to its 128 million live viewers.

The concert tour begins on May 1 in Bellville, Texas, and ends on September 12 in Hamburg, New York.