Kim Kardashian Had a Feeling Her Disastrous Show Might Flop

Kim Kardashian was concerned about how her legal drama All’s Fair would be received way before it received a zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On a new episode The Kardashians, the reality star-turned actress shared her thoughts on how the series might fare on her last day of shooting.

“Here’s the thing, these shows, it is not guaranteed that it’s gonna be a hit,” she said. “Being on a reality show, you’re just living your life the only way you know how. There’s not the meter of, we’re living a reality TV life well or not well.”

“You put your heart and soul and your time into something, and it’s like, what if it doesn’t hit? Then what was this for?” she continued.

Edward Berthelot/Edward Berthelot/WireImage

Kardashian’s role as a high-powered divorce attorney in the Ryan Murphy-produced series, alongside Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash-Betts, was her first scripted starring role.

“Doing a scripted show is more pressure,” Kardashian said. “There’s definitely a judging meter on like, you can act or you are a bad actress.”

Critics ultimately handed down the impressions that Kardashian feared, calling her performance “expressionless,” “stiff, and affectless.” The Times’ scathing review said Kardashian “is to acting what Genghis Khan is to a peaceful liberal democracy.”

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts. Ser Baffo/Disney

Despite the negative reviews, the series became Hulu’s biggest scripted debut in years, earning Kardashian a “hit” of a different kind.

She embraced the show’s harsh reception by critics with an Instagram post last week featuring some of their most scathing takes on the show. She left out the most brutal one-liners about her performance in particular, however.