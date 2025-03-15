Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Drastically Misreads Room, Poses with Cybertruck in New Shoot

EAT THE RICH

She also got cozy with a Tesla robot in a photoshoot for Perfect Magazine.

Catherine Bouris
Catherine Bouris
Kim Kardashian
Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Catherine Bouris

Catherine Bouris

catherinebouris

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
InterviewsWhat Does an Intimacy Coordinator Do on a Movie With Real Sex?
Louis Peitzman
Hot Takes‘Ted Lasso’ Should Remain Dead and Gone
Kevin Fallon
CelebrityAnthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
CelebrityTruth Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Star’s On-Screen Penis Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
ReviewsNetflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Is Unlike Almost Anything Else on TV Right Now
Emma Stefansky