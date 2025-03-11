Politics

Trump Plays Tesla Car Salesman as Musk’s Net Worth Tanks

WHITE HOUSE SHOWROOM

The president turned the White House lawn into an outdoor showroom for the crisis-hit electric car maker.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
Politics‘Big Balls’ DOGE Guy, 19, Is Now a ‘Senior Adviser’ in State Department
Josh Fiallo
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandMAGA Slaps Back at Trump Over Their House Hero Thomas Massie
Sean Craig