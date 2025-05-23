Kim Kardashian Responds After ‘Grandpa Robbers’ Sentenced

Kim Kardashian finally received justice nine years after she was bound, gagged, and robbed in her Paris hotel room.

A French court found eight people connected to the robbery guilty on Friday, handing most of them suspended prison sentences and fines connected to their crimes, CNN reported. However, all of them will walk free on time served after the case was tied up for years in the French court system. Members of the group have been nicknamed the “Grandpa Robbers” because they are in their 60s and 70s.

Kim Kardashian offered forgiveness in her statement responding to the sentencing. Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

“I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case,” Kardashian said in a statement following the sentencing. ”The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family."

Kardashian said that she remains committed to legal justice reform—an issue for which she has advocated at the White House.

“While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all,” she said. “I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system.”

Two other defendants in the trial were “acquitted on charges of planning and carrying out” the robbery, but at least one was ordered to pay €5,000 ($5,682) in damages to Kardashian and the concierge of the rental apartment building, CNN reported.

“The sentences are quite lenient; they were thought of a long way away from this serious event, which impacted the civil parties,” Judge David De Pas said as he delivered the verdict. “You have caused harm, even if you did not strike, if blood has not been shed, you have caused fear.”

Kardashian’s legal team echoed her diplomatic tone, stating, “Kim appreciates the court’s decision and once again thanks the French authorities for treating her with great respect throughout the process. It has been a long journey from that terrible night back in 2016 to her standing courageously in a historic Paris courtroom to confront these criminals.”

The statement added, “She looks forward to putting this tragic episode behind her, as she continues working to improve the criminal justice system on behalf of victims, the innocent, and the incarcerated seeking to redeem themselves.”

The defendants arrived wearing orthopedic shoes and had canes. Several were undergoing treatment for ailments such as cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Meanwhile, Kardashian donned a sharp black suit, heels, and diamonds. Her momager, Kris Jenner, was also in tow in a tailored suit.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrive at the Palais de Justice in Paris to recount the details of the October 2016 robbery. Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Last week, Aomar Aït Khedache, the 69-year-old alleged ringleader of the group—who is deaf, mute, and suffering from a condition that requires him to use the bathroom every hour—gave Kardashian an apology note as she took the stand to recount the robbery, the Associated Press reported.

“The past cannot be undone, but I hope that this letter will enable you to gradually forget the trauma you have experienced through my fault,” the letter said.

Kardashian responded, “I forgive you for what had taken place but it doesn’t change the emotions, the feeling and the trauma and the fact that my life has forever changed.”

The verdict was the second good news of the week for Kardashian, who celebrated finishing law school on Wednesday after six years.