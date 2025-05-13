Doctors have discovered a small nodule on former President Joe Biden’s prostate during a routine physical exam, The New York Times reported. Further tests are underway to determine what caused the growth and how best to treat it but doctors said it was not uncommon for men of Biden’s age—82—to experience issues with their prostate. Biden has already had several cancerous growths removed, his doctor Kevin O’Connor said in Feb. 2023. The same month a basal cell cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, was removed from his chest. Biden has all but disappeared from the political scene since leaving office as the oldest ever serving president in U.S. history in January. Concerns were raised over the Democrat’s health throughout his presidency after President Donald Trump labelled Biden “Sleepy Joe.”
Samuel French, the actor best known for his work in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, has died. He was 45. Raised in rural Texas, French started his career with small roles in the History Channel miniseries Texas Rising and the AMC drama Fear the Walking Dead. His big break came in 2023, when he portrayed FBI agent CJ Robinson in Killers of the Flower Moon, holding his own in a memorable scene opposite star Robert De Niro. Just last month, French took to Instagram to celebrate winning Best Actor at the 2025 Cowpokes Int’l Film Festival for his work in the indie drama Monsters Within. The news of his death was shared by director Paul Sinacore, who worked with French on his final project, Western crime thriller Towpath. According to Sinacore, French passed away in his hometown of Waco, Texas, after a years-long battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter, Madison; his partner, Melinda; his parents; and his brothers. Sinacore also paid tribute to French on Instagram, writing, “Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame—unfiltered, fearless, and alive.”
Kim Kardashian Shows Up to Jewelry Heist Trial Dripping in 80 Diamonds
Kim Kardashian showed up to a Paris courtroom looking more Met Gala than legal drama—wearing a $3 million diamond necklace as she took the stand in the trial over her 2016 robbery. The reality TV star wore an all-black suit with the Samer Halimeh New York necklace, which has 80 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, according to Page Six. More diamonds adorned her earrings and anklet, along with a shimmering $8,100 ear cuff. Kardashian testified Tuesday against ten people accused of robbing her at gunpoint in a luxury apartment she was renting for Paris Fashion Week in Oct. 2016. The “grandpa robbers”—as they’ve been dubbed for being mostly in their 60s and 70s—allegedly tied Kardashian up, gagged her, and robbed her of $9 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million, 20-carat diamond engagement ring that her then-fiancé Kanye West had given her. After the heist she vowed to wear less expensive jewelry so as she wouldn’t appear to be a target for theives. At the trial Tuesday, Kardashian said she thought she “would be dead on the bed, shot dead” during the robbery. She had flown across the pond Monday and was accompanied to the trial by her mother Kris Jenner.
On President Donald Trump’s first major international trip of his second term, he was welcomed with the sweet smell of home: greasy fries. Saudi Arabia had rolled out a custom mobile McDonald’s for his latest visit in an attempt to impress the president during his Tuesday jaunt to Riyadh. It’s well-known that Trump loves the Golden Arches—he often served fast food at White House banquets during his first term and he handed out McDonald’s to drive-thru customers during a campaign photo shoot. This week, Trump was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport and by a shiny, double-staircase McDonald’s trailer outside the nearest media hub. If he gets hangry during the day’s trade talks, he’ll be able to fuel up fast. The trailer, branded in both Arabic and English, aimed to entice Trump as he announced a $600-billion commitment from the Saudis to invest in the United States and the removal of all sanctions from Syria. After the first stop on his international voyage, Trump is scheduled to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to sign what he hopes will be more than $1 trillion in investment and trade agreements.
UnitedHealth Group’s CEO announced his shock resignation on Tuesday less than a week after alleged UnitedHealthcare shooter Luigi Mangione’s legal defense fund surpassed $1 million in donations. Andrew Witty has managed the conglomerate since 2021 and handled the fallout after 27-year-old Mangione allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in broad daylight in Manhattan last December. Now, as Mangione’s legal defense ramps up and his fans send in countless donations, Witty is leaving the company for “personal reasons.” He will be replaced by the firm’s former CEO Chris Hemsley. Witty is departing just as the share price of UnitedHealth slumps 10 percent and other health insurers are also facing economic downfalls. UnitedHealth warned shareholders last month that there were “unanticipated changes” in the healthcare industry and earnings were falling for the first time in nearly two decades. Thompson’s killing in 2024 came with a wave of frustration from angry patients who said they were hurt by the insurer’s policies, which caused its stock to plummet. Then, in April, UnitedHealth shareholders launched a lawsuit against the company for allegedly hiding how the backlash hurt the business.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Mississippi Dollar General store after she returned to the scene to retrieve her lost phone. Jessinya Faye Ezell, 34, allegedly entered the store carrying a firearm and demanded money at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday. Ezell then got into a fight with an employee and dropped her phone before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Gulfport Police Department. Officers were on the scene investigating the incident when Ezell appeared and asked about her cellphone, authorities said. The 34-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery. She was remanded on a $100,000 bond in Harrison County jail.
President Donald Trump’s administration has been hit with a class-action lawsuit over its decision to cancel tens of millions of dollars’ worth of arts grants and direct the money to a sculpture garden dedicated to “American heroes.” In early April, the National Endowment for the Humanities notified about 1,400 grantees that it was canceling their grants effective immediately, according to a lawsuit filed Monday by The Authors Guild. The money would instead be used for the “National Garden of American Heroes” that Trump has been trying to build since his first term. The garden is envisioned as a “vast outdoor park” with hundreds of life-size sculptures of subjects ranging from Theodore Roosevelt to Alex Trebek, according to an executive order Trump issued in 2021. The NEH is currently accepting applications for grants of up to $600,000 to create the statutes, which must be made of marble, copper, granite, bronze, or brass. The Authors Guild’s suit argues the move violates numerous laws—including federal rules governing congressional appropriations—and the NEH grantees’ First Amendment rights. The termination notices cited Trump’s executive orders on “radical indoctrination,” “biological truth,” and “DEI programs.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the NEH for comment.
Donald Trump isn’t the first president to be offered a free luxury jet worth hundreds of millions of dollars from the ruling family of Qatar. In 2018, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani gifted Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with a $500 million Boeing 747-8i, the same model on offer to Trump. The gift—which at the time was described as the “largest and most expensive private jet in the world”—came after Turkey had backed Qatar in a year-long stand-off with other Arab states. Since taking office in 2014, Erdoğan—who was previously Turkey’s prime minister—has taken control of the judiciary, police and military; dismantled institutional checks and balances; cracked down on dissent; and jailed his political opponents, according to the BBC. While Turkey is technically a democratic, secular and social state, the government has been described as “competitive authoritarian,” meaning it holds elections but they’re rigged in favor of Erdoğan’s conservative Justice and Development Party. According to Freedom House, the country is careening toward a full-on dictatorship after the March arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of Istanbul and Erdoğan’s most influential political rival. Erdoğan—it seems—also shares a taste for expensive airplanes with the U.S. president.
It was revealed Monday that a Chicago police officer on Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson’s security detail was suspended for allegedly showing up to work drunk on Jan. 20 after celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration at the city’s Trump Tower. The Chicago Tribune obtained records that showed Josue Najera had been with his family at Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower that evening before a scheduled 9 p.m.-6 a.m. shift on the mayor’s detail. He was confronted about his condition upon his arrival on the mayor’s block. “PO Najera was agitated, speaking loudly and avoiding eye contact while explaining the event,” a sergeant overseeing the mayor’s detail wrote, according to Chicago Police Department internal affairs records. “His behavior was very uncharacteristic and erratic from the normal behavior (the sergeant) knows PO Najera to display.” A department supervisor soon confiscated Najera’s gun. At the station a few hours later, Najera blew a .134 BAC, and was then stripped of his police powers. He was suspended 25 days—time which he hasn’t yet served, the Tribune says. A CPD spokesperson said Najera, who had had a clean disciplinary record prior to January’s incident, is currently working in the department’s Alternate Response Section. Najera joined the force in 2017.
Kyle Snyder, a freestyle wrestler and Olympic Gold Medalist, has been arrested in a prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio. According to police, Snyder responded to an online ad for escort services and was arrested Friday after meeting an undercover officer posing as an escort and offering her cash to perform oral sex. He was released shortly afterward with a summons to appear in court next week. Fifteen other men were also arrested as part of the sting. Before his arrest, Snyder was known as the youngest wrestler to win a world championship, NCAA championship, and Olympic Gold Medal in the same year when he competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics while a student at Ohio State University. Snyder represented Team USA a second time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, taking home a silver medal. More recently, he signed with Real American Freestyle, Hulk Hogan’s new freestyle wrestling league, which Hogan has promised will be “bigger” than WWE or UFC.