Kim Kardashian has trashed the psychics she’s “obsessed with” because they promised her she’d pass the bar, then she failed.

The Kardashians star revealed she’d flunked her first attempt at the California Bar Exam on Saturday, November 8. She previously said she was “so confident” in her knowledge, claiming, “I know everything about the law.”

Kardashian vented that four clairvoyants let her down in a TikTok montage posted for her mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday.

In her tirade the entrepreneur, 45, fumed they were “pathological liars,” and “full of s--t”.

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f---ing psychics that we have met with, and are obsessed with, are all f---ing full of s--t,” she said.

“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was going to pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars—don’t believe anything they say.”

It was not clear from the clip whether the so-called psychics promised her she would pass on this attempt, or another down the line.

When she spoke to KISS before her results were revealed, Kardashian had been confident she knew her stuff.

Were she to fail, “It wouldn’t be for lack of knowledge,” she said. “It would just be for s--- test-taking skills.”

She added, “If I didn’t know it, you can go back and study harder. I know it. I know everything about the law and I’m so confident about that, so we’re just going to have to see.”

Kardashian, who has a net worth of around $1.7 billion, previously said on The Graham Norton Show she’d “worked really, really hard” to pass the coveted legal test.

During the show she had exuded confidence. She said, “I will be qualified in two weeks,” People reported.

Kardashian said they were all "full of s---." Raymond Hall/GC Images

“I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

The reality star has kept fans up to date with her six-year quest to become an advocate in rigorous detail.

She completed an apprenticeship in May with a San Francisco law firm and threw a family party afterwards to celebrate.

She took the bar in July following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, who represented football player O.J. Simpson during his murder trial.

Kardashian vented her frustration at the psychics in a TikTok to celebrate her mom Kris Jenner's birthday. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

TMZ reports she had been eager to tell followers her results before they became public on Sunday, November 9, having discovered them herself on Friday, November 7.

Announcing her disappointing result on Instagram, Kardashian said, “Well... I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” referring to her part on Hulu’s widely panned series All’s Fair.

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up, just more studying and even more determination.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far.”

The SKIMS mogul maintained an upbeat tone, implying she was gearing up to go again.