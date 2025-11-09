‘Confident’ Kim Kardashian Reveals Bar Exam Results

Despite being “100 percent confident” that she passed the bar exam, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she 100 percent did not.

The reality star has been studying law for the past six years and took the exam in July.

Kim Kardashian at the New York City premiere of 'All's Fair.' XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Revealing her results on Instagram on Saturday, the 45-year-old told her followers that she is “not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed on on TV.”

“Six years into this law journey and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” Kardashian wrote. “No shortcuts, no giving up—just more studying and even more determination.”

Kardashian, who has a net worth of $1.7 billion thanks to business ventures like SKIMS, said on The Graham Norton Show that she “worked really, really hard” on the exam.

Kim Kardashian shares her bar exam results on Instagram. Instagram / Meta

“I hope to practice law,” she told Norton. “Maybe in like 10 years I’ll give up being Kim K and be a lawyer, like a trial lawyer.”

For now, Kardashian is making do with playing divorce lawyer Allura Grant in Ryan Murphy’s new Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair.

The show—which sees Kardashian star alongside Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Sarah Paulson—has been savaged by critics.

Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts attend the "All's Fair" Premiere in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Variety described it as a “clumsy, condescending take on rah-rah girlboss feminism” while The Guardian said it was “so awful, it feels almost contemptuous.”

The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon said the show is so astonishingly bad that it “feels almost invigorating to watch.”

“I don’t think anyone was expecting a masterpiece from a television program that’s been mostly known until now as the drama that cast Kim Kardashian as the lead actress,” Fallon wrote. “But still, there is enough pedigree involved that should have prevented an abomination of this dystopian scale.”

Kardashian has brushed off the hate however, asking her 354 million Instagram followers whether they had “tuned into the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?”

She shared screenshots of online comments suggesting all the negative publicity is working in her favor, driving viewers to see it for themselves.

She included a screengrab from one critic who said that All’s Fair “dares to ask the question ‘does a show need to be good?’ and the answer is no, it doesn’t.”

Kim passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination—the so-called “baby bar”—in 2021 after two failed attempts.

Robert Kardashian, Kim’s father, famously pursued a career in law and was part of O.J. Simpson’s so-called “Dream Team” during his 1995 trial for the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.