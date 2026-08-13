Kimmel’s Show Blames Leavitt’s Age-Gap Marriage for Her Exit

Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host pinned Karoline Leavitt’s departure from the White House on an interesting source: her age-gap husband.

Anthony Anderson, the actor and comedian filling in for Kimmel during his summer-long absence, announced his theory on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is stepping down at the end of the month,” he began, quipping, “She said she wants to spend more time lying to her family.”

Anderson quickly switched gears, saying, “Leavitt has a toddler and a baby and a husband who’s 32 years older than her.”

“So, between that and working for Trump, it was just too many diapers to change,” he said.

Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio, arrive at Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Al Drago/Getty Images

Anderson’s mockery of Leavitt comes as the White House press secretary announced that she would step down from her position in the 80-year-old president’s administration.

Leavitt, 28, is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, 61. The couple have a 32-year age gap and share two children. Their first son, Niko, was born in July 2024, six months before Leavitt and Riccio were married. Leavitt married her husband just days before Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

She gave birth to their second child, a daughter, in May.

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, have a 32-year age gap. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump loyalist insisted she would be stepping down to spend more time with her family, saying that continuing in her job means she could not be “the best mom my two young children deserve.”

Leavitt has addressed her relationship with Riccio, calling him her “best friend,” “greatest supporter,” and “rock” on The Megyn Kelly Show.

The youngest press secretary in history, Leavitt added Riccio is “fully supportive” of her building her career.

While her exit came as a shock, Trump praised Leavitt and wished her well, calling Leavitt “wonderful” and “one of my most trusted aides.”

Donald Trump announced Leavitt's departure on social media. Donald Trump/Truth Social

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, pictured with President Donald Trump departing the White House on February 27, 2026. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Reports have since emerged that Leavitt was planning her exit since her maternity leave, during which Trump allegedly called her “incessantly” and asked to know when she would return to her post.

The 36th White House Press Secretary was only 27 when she took the position. It is unclear who will replace Leavitt, or as Anderson put it, “We don’t know who the new press secretary will be or which beauty pageant she is the runner-up in.”

“But if you’re interested in the job, send your résumé, headshot, and cup size to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C.”