Kimmel’s Show Exposes Truth Behind Trump’s ‘Weird’ New Hairdo

Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host of the week exposed Donald Trump’s “weird” new hair, pondering whether the president has started wearing a wig.

The 80-year-old president launched many memes and questions after his changed hairdo last week. From wispier blond locks, Trump somehow sprouted a much fuller, fluffier head of hair, debuting the new look in Las Vegas last Wednesday.

Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at Red Rock Casino Resort Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., August 5, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, filling in for Kimmel during his summer off, played a clip of Trump’s remarks while speaking at Red Rock Casino. According to Anderson, it wasn’t Trump’s rambles about “Dumocrats” or Canada that were the problem.

“That clip caused some controversy,” Anderson began. “Not because of what was coming out of Trump’s mouth, but what was on top of his head.”

"I don’t think this was the lighting," Anderson said of Trump's hair. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Black-ish star said that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to press inquiries about her boss’s hair by saying “Lighting is everything.”

“And she’s right,” responded Anderson. “For instance, when you shine a light on the Epstein files, her boss’s name magically disappears.”

The president's hair was put under the spotlight after an overnight change. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“But I don’t think this was the lighting,” said the TV host, ready to expose his theory.

“Because I looked it up, and this is real. Trump’s new hairdo looks exactly like the $15 Trump wig you can buy on Amazon: Donald Trump wig for adults and kids, one size fits most.’” The show displayed an Amazon page selling this wig, one that mysteriously resembled the color and texture of the president’s hair during his speech.

Kimmel’s guest host said the president’s hair looks exactly like Amazon’s Donald Trump wig. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

“I have to say this, though,” said Anderson. “Kids, if you show up to my door in that wig on Halloween, you ain’t getting s--t.”

Anderson also added that he’s “seen better weaves on Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The late-night show’s theory was shared by several others postulating that Trump wore a wig for his Las Vegas appearance. Adding fuel to the rumor is the fact that Trump’s locks have mysteriously gone back to their previous state after their seemingly overnight change.