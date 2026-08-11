Donald Trump appeared to go back to his “normal” hairstyle on Monday after a week of various looks.

Trump, 80, held an afternoon event in the Oval Office to sign an executive order on childhood vaccines. When he wasn’t seemingly struggling to stay awake, he made wildly exaggerated and unsafe claims about vaccines, like how “they have a vaccination that looks like the size of a bottle of soda poured into a little child’s body, and bad things happen in... too many cases.”

Trump's hair seemed back to normal on Monday. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

While he had plenty to say about vaccines, Trump made no mention of his hair.

Trump signed an executive order on vaccines. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Last Wednesday, the president’s appearance in Las Vegas led to chatter about whether he was wearing a wig.

Trump in Las Vegas last Wednesday Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A day later, his hair looked like it had volume again, but on Friday it seemed to be a shade darker.

He seemed to struggle to stay awake at times. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

According to Trump biographer Michael Wolff, Trump uses elaborate styling tricks to conceal his bald spot.

“I can tell you what’s... under Donald Trump’s hair,” Wolff said last week on the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head Podcast. “Nothing.”

In his 2018 book about the Trump administration, Fire and Fury, Wolff wrote that the president’s daughter, Ivanka, “often described the mechanics behind [her father’s head] to friends: an absolutely clean pate—a contained island after scalp reduction surgery—surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray.”

Trump reportedly has an aide keep a pair of scissors on hand. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed some inside knowledge of her own in her 2021 book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now. Trump, she wrote, occasionally would trim his locks with “a huge pair of scissors that could probably cut a ribbon at an opening of one of his properties.”

Trump admitted his hair was "ridiculous," but his "trademark," according to Stormy Daniels. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

That tracks with what New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote in Regime Change.

“Trump had every comfort close at hand. His longtime aide and personal valet, Walt Nauta (who bore the title director of Oval Office operations), would carry around not just the usual personal items—makeup, hairspray, Tic Tacs—but also scissors so that Trump could snip his hair when he found that it was getting too long in the back, poking over his collar,” they wrote.

And, according to a book by Stormy Daniels, the former adult film star, Trump acknowledged how “ridiculous” the hairstyle was, but said he had to keep it because it was his “trademark.”

During his first term in office, Trump’s medical reports listed hair-loss drug Propecia. But since his inauguration in January 2025, the drug hasn’t appeared in any publicly released records.

After Trump’s June report came out, the White House said that the report “reflects all medications deemed clinically relevant to disclose at this time.”