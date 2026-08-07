This Is the Weird Secret of Trump’s Wild New Hair: Biographer

Donald Trump’s biographer has combed through the mystery of why the president remains fiercely attached to his signature hairstyle—as speculation swirls over whether he turned to a wig to preserve it.

The 80-year-old president appeared at a rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday with a noticeably fuller head of hair than the one seen over the last week.

President Trump's hair looked different between Tuesday and Wednesday. Fox News, Getty

Trump’s hair also appeared to sport a different hue, with his strawberry blond shade looking darker at Wednesday’s Las Vegas event than it did during his Fox News appearance the night before.

“What is that on his head that he debuted last night, Michael? It looks like a hamster,” Joanna Coles asked co-host Michael Wolff on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

The president’s hair appeared fuller on Wednesday (right) than it did during an Oval Office appearance on Monday (left). Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Well, I can tell you what’s... under Donald Trump’s hair,” Wolff said.

“Nothing,” he declared, before pointing to his own bald head. “That’s actually what the top of Donald Trump’s head is like.”

The biographer noted that even Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, used to poke fun at her father’s “elaborate architectural process... of maintaining that dome over nothing,” a story he recounted in his 2018 tell-all, Fire and Fury.

But the aging president’s hair has appeared to thin with time, a reality he seems particularly sensitive about. Daniel Heuer/Reuters

“She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate—a contained island after scalp reduction surgery—surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray,” Wolff writes in the book.

The author noted that the reality TV star-turned-president’s comb-over is a “very central component of Donald Trump’s identity and career,” pointing to a conversation Stormy Daniels recounted in her explosive 2018 memoir Full Disclosure.

The adult film star, who allegedly had an affair with Trump in the 2000s, wrote that she teased the then-star of The Apprentice about his cartoonish hair during one of their encounters.

“I know. It’s ridiculous,” Trump responded, according to the book, before saying that he keeps the style because it had become his “trademark.”

“Everybody talks about it,” he apparently said. “It’s my thing.”

Wolff noted that the moment “marks really one of the few instances of self-awareness that have ever been ascribed to Donald Trump.”

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair,” Trump complained about his Time magazine cover in October. X.com/Time

“He’s a performer. Fourteen years as the star of a top-rated reality television show,” he said. “It is about people looking at you. He understands that, as so many politicians, by the way, do not.”

But the aging president’s hair has appeared to thin with time, a reality he seems particularly sensitive about.

His hair sensitivity was on full display last October, when he erupted over his TIME magazine cover photo, whining, “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.