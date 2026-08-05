Trump, 80, Debuts Suspicious New Hair at Speech in Vegas

Donald Trump appeared in Las Vegas late Wednesday with a noticeably fuller head of hair, immediately sparking speculation about what was behind the makeover.
The 80-year-old president, speaking at Red Rock Resort, fired off his usual list of grievances against political foes while discussing his trade war with Canada.
“Canada’s nasty,” Trump told the crowd. “They are. They’re nasty. I love the people, but they’re nasty.”
However, the president’s voluminous new hairstyle was noticeably different from how his locks have appeared over the last week alone, including a Cabinet meeting Friday when Trump’s hair appeared to have less volume.
His trademark locks were also subject to the elements when he boarded Air Force One headed to New Jersey on Sunday.
Online speculation raged over Trump’s tresses, with journalist Aaron Rupar claiming, “Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?” He also noted, “Trump’s hair, uh, has a lot more volume than normal.”
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.