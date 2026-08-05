Trump, 80, Debuts Suspicious New Hair at Speech in Vegas

Donald Trump appeared in Las Vegas late Wednesday with a noticeably fuller head of hair, immediately sparking speculation about what was behind the makeover.

The 80-year-old president, speaking at Red Rock Resort, fired off his usual list of grievances against political foes while discussing his trade war with Canada.

“Canada’s nasty,” Trump told the crowd. “They are. They’re nasty. I love the people, but they’re nasty.”

President Donald Trump's new hairdo caused speculation as he delivered remarks during an event at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The new hairdo has raised eyebrows. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

However, the president’s voluminous new hairstyle was noticeably different from how his locks have appeared over the last week alone, including a Cabinet meeting Friday when Trump’s hair appeared to have less volume.

U.S. President Donald Trump and John Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland, U.S., July 31, 2026. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

His trademark locks were also subject to the elements when he boarded Air Force One headed to New Jersey on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump points a finger as he boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., August 2, 2026. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes after disembarking Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., August 2, 2026. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Online speculation raged over Trump’s tresses, with journalist Aaron Rupar claiming, “Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?” He also noted, “Trump’s hair, uh, has a lot more volume than normal.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.