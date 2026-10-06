Kimmel Drops Brutal New Nickname for Desperate Trump

Jimmy Kimmel has given President Donald Trump a new nickname ahead of the November midterms.

The late-night host dubbed Trump, 80, “dear old Uncle Scam” as the president scrambles to win over voters amid plummeting polling numbers.

“We are now less than 30 days away from the midterms, and you better be registered to vote,” said Kimmel during his Monday night monologue.

Trump dancing at a campaign rally in Nebraska. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

“Trump is expected to travel every day from now until November 3rd as part of his plan to save the Republican majority and his marriage. According to the latest numbers from the failing New York Times, Republicans are in deep trouble in the House and possibly in the Senate, even in states Trump won by double digits last time,” he continued.

“But fear not, Red Hats. If dear old Uncle Scam can’t earn your vote, he’s going to buy it from you,” quipped the ABC host.

Kimmel has dubbed him “dear old Uncle Scam.” BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

In a ludicrous attempt to secure votes for MAGA, Trump has promised $5,000 to every adult citizen in the country if the Republicans keep control of both chambers. The president has announced this deal multiple times, most recently declaring in a video posted to Truth Social, “Our country is doing so well under Republican leadership that only I can make you this promise: If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I’m going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000.”

Trump said he would “look forward to signing those checks.”

Kimmel broke open the many flaws in Trump’s $1.35 trillion bribery plan, saying, “Now, first of all, that’s our money. You’re not giving anyone anything. That’s you breaking open Eric’s piggy bank and going, ‘Hey, dummy. Here’s your allowance.’ That’s what you’re doing.”

“Also, if you’re going to pretend to give money away, why $5,000? Why not make it $5 million? I mean, I’ll give you each five billion dollars in Trumpcoin, redeemable only at trumpstore.com,” he continued.

The late-night host concluded, “Let me tell you something, and let me be very clear: Donald Trump is more likely to run a 5K than to give it to us.”