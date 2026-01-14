Kimmel Enlists ‘The Pitt’ Star to Roast Trump and RFK Jr.

It seems like anyone can be in charge of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now. Just ask Noah Wyle.

Wyle is no stranger to playing medical professionals on television, rising to fame on ER and now starring in HBO Max’s acclaimed drama The Pitt. The 54-year-old drew on his decades of pseudo-medical experience to deliver a public service announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live, mocking President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a pre-recorded PSA for America, which Kimmel played for his audience during his interview with Wyle, the actor took on the task of delivering fresh medical advice while also admitting that he is “not a real doctor.”

Noah Wyle on Jimmy Kimmel Live, mocking Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s outlandish healthcare theories. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“When it comes to medicine, I do my own research and go with my own gut,” he says, mockingly. He then delivers a slew of medical advice and healthcare theories that resemble—if not precisely echo—the words of the current administration’s healthcare leaders.

5G towers will give you COVID. Vitamin C isn’t real. The flu vaccine will take inches off your genitals. And the measles vaccine will turn your son into a “pansexual furrie.”

At the end of the PSA, after such theories were confidently voiced, Wyle receives a phone call. “Yes, I would be honored to head up the Center[s] for Disease Control,” he says, to laughs and cheers from the late-night audience. “Thank you, Mr. President.”

The man actually in charge of American healthcare, RFK Jr, is known for his bizarre medical advice, outlandish claims, and conspiracy theories on the use of vaccines. The American Public Health Association has called him “a danger”.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised to "make America healthy again"—but physicians ay he is the No. 1 danger to public health. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Wyle just took home his first Golden Globe, winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for his role in The Pitt, which follows the struggles of staff at a fictional emergency trauma center in Pittsburgh. In his speech at the 83rd annual awards ceremony, the actor thanked “all the healthcare workers in the world.”