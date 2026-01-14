RFK Jr. Makes Weird Brag About Trump’s Testosterone Level

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offered up some unusual praise for his boss, claiming that President Donald Trump had remarkably high testosterone levels.

Speaking to Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, on her podcast, Kennedy was asked which member of Trump’s cabinet had the most “unhinged” eating habits.

“The president,” Kennedy replied. “The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times. He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

Kennedy went on to explain the 79-year-old’s rationale for eating from fast food outlets like McDonald’s while traveling—“he trusts it, he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road”—before describing the president as “the most energetic person any of us have ever met.”

“I think he does eat pretty good food usually,” Kennedy continued. “I mean, he’s got incredible health.” The 71-year-old then revealed that Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, had looked at the president’s medical records and informed him that he had the “highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old.”

“I know the president will be happy that I repeat that,” Kennedy added.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the Daily Beast in a statement, “Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having.”

RFK Jr. told Katie Miller that Dr. Oz commented on President Trump's remarkably high testosterone levels. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has been scrambling to present the president as being the picture of health, despite months of documented evidence to the contrary.

The president himself has repeatedly bragged about “acing” cognitive examinations used to detect early signs of dementia, revealing in a Truth Social post earlier this month that he had aced his third cognitive examination “which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.”

Speaking to The Daily Beast Podcast, Dr. John Gartner explained that Trump’s boasting “gave the game away”, telling the Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles, “You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia.”

The president has also been observed with bruising on his hands that he regularly attempts to cover up with bandages or makeup; the White House has previously claimed that the bruises are the result of too much handshaking and using aspirin, which makes him more prone to bruising.

After months of appearing at public events with noticeably swollen ankles, the president admitted in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on New Year’s Day that he has used compression socks to manage the problem, which is caused by chronic venous insufficiency.

While RFK Jr. raves about the president’s health in interviews, there are concerns that those in his inner circle might take advantage of his declining health to implement their own agendas.

Close-up of Trump's make-up covered hand at the White House. X

In an interview on The Daily Beast Podcast, foreign policy analyst David Rothkopf suggested that others in the White House could go rogue, “because Trump is just there going, ‘Where am I?’”