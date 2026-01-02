Trump, 79, Launches Desperate Defense After Bombshell Revelations About His Health

President Donald Trump has insisted he is in “PERFECT HEALTH” amid ongoing questions surrounding the 79-year-old’s mental and physical well-being.

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Friday.

“P.S., I strongly believe that anyone running for President, or Vice President, should be mandatorily forced to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination. Our great Country cannot be run by ‘STUPID’ or INCOMPETENT PEOPLE!”