Trump, 79, Slathers on Makeup After Bruising Spotted on Both Hands

President Donald Trump slathered a fresh coat of makeup on his hand for another round of peace talks with Ukraine on Sunday.

Trump, 79, welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his Mar-a-Lago estate as he continues to chase down an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which he promised to end on his first day back in office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The mismatched concealer on Trump’s hand was once again evident as he took questions from reporters.

Trump's hands were once again visibly covered in makeup. Getty Images

Just days ago, on Christmas Eve, the now-familiar bruising on Trump’s right hand was coupled with some discoloration on his left. On Sunday, however, his left hand seemed back to normal, while his right hand remained covered in makeup.

The president's right hand was also bruised on Christmas Eve, while his left appeared discolored. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reverted to a statement she has been reusing since February when reached for comment by the Daily Beast.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she said.

Leavitt previously attributed the persistent bruising to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The Daily Beast has closely catalogued the bruising on Trump’s hand, which he has been nursing for months. The makeup smears, together with Trump’s swollen ankles, mysterious MRI, mental flubs, and twice-in-a-year “annual” medical checkups, have raised concerns about the health of the oldest person to be inaugurated president.

The White House has consistently maintained that Trump is in “excellent health.”

The president was joined by several of his officials in Mar-a-Lago as he sat down for another meeting with Zelensky, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

A day before the meeting, Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones, killing at least one person and injuring 27 others.

Despite the attack, Trump said he still believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was “very serious” about finding common ground with Ukraine.

“I do believe that we have the makings of a deal that’s good for Ukraine, that’s good for everybody. There’s nothing more important,” he told reporters. “I’ve settled eight wars and this is the most difficult one. I thought it would be in the middle of the pack. This is the most difficult one, but we’re gonna get it done.”

The president stopped short of laying out a timeline for the end of peace talks.