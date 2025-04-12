President Donald Trump seemed unable to remember the details of the cognitive test he took as part of his physical Friday—but he assured reporters that he got all the answers right.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One about his annual physical, Trump was asked about the cognitive assessment included in his annual doctor’s visit.

While he seemed unable—or unwilling—to recall specific details, he told the press, “It’s a pretty well known test. Whatever it is. I got every one right.”

He added that he took the test because he “wanted to be a little different than [President Joe] Biden,” who faced significant scrutiny during his term for showing apparent signs of cognitive decline.

Of his health overall, Trump said, “I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. Very good soul.”

President Donald Trump raises a fist as he steps off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport Friday. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Full details of the physical, which was conducted by Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, are expected to be released this Sunday.

He departed straight from the appointment to Florida Friday, boarding Air Force one shortly after departing Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump’s boasts about his physical and mental health are nothing new.

He also touted his cognitive abilities during his presidential campaign last year, telling crowds gathered at an event in Iowa in December 2023: “I took a physical and I passed with flying colors.”

He continued, “And I took a cognitive exam. I said ‘Doctor, give me anything you want, I want to take it.‘” He added that he felt potential presidential candidates should be “forced to take” cognitive exams, adding that then-President Joe Biden would not be able to match his results.

Trump also had a viral moment in 2020 when he recounted that year’s cognitive test, saying in order a number of words he was asked to remember: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

Friday’s physical marks the first time during his second term that the public will learn key details of Trump’s health.

Most recently, Trump declined to release his medical records following his assassination attempt last July— instead having Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), his former White House physician, write a memo describing the gunshot wound.

During his campaign, Trump released a letter written by Dr. Bruce A. Aronwald to coincide with Biden’s 81st birthday, claiming that Trump was in “excellent” physical and mental health.”

It too failed to include any specifics such as weight, blood pressure, or cholesterol levels.