Trump, 79, Doesn’t Even Try to Cover Up Bruising on ‘Good’ Hand

President Donald Trump faces renewed speculation about his health after he was once again seen with apparent bruising on his left hand—in addition to the persistent bruises on the back of his right hand.

As the president met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, photographers captured visible discoloration on his left hand while he welcomed his top Middle East ally to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

President Trump with his left hand visible as he enters Mar-a-Lago with Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The left-hand bruising, along with a right-hand concealed in makeup, was also seen on Sunday when Trump met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to advance a ceasefire deal with Russia after years of bloodshed.

Similar ​​purple discoloration was also spotted on Christmas Eve as Trump took Santa calls from children, bizarrely riffing to them about everything from coal to election rigging.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The White House has yet to explain the new mark, which has undercut the explanation Karoline Leavitt has given all year to explain the bruising on the back of the president’s right hand: Trump’s frequent handshaking.

“The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal,” she replied this month when asked by the Daily Beast to explain why the president had suddenly been spotted wearing bandages.

“He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis”.

Trump—who was 78 years and 7 months old when he was sworn into office in January—is the oldest person in American history to be inaugurated as president.

And while the avid golfer and sports enthusiast insists he is in “great shape” for his age, he now finds himself facing the same kind of scrutiny that haunted his predecessor, Joe Biden.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES - JULY 13: President of United States Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States Donald Trump's ankles appeared swollen during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between PSG and Chelsea. Anadolu via Getty Images

In July, after the White House faced a barrage of questions about photos showing the president with swollen ankles, Leavitt revealed he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a circulatory condition in older adults that can cause leg swelling.

More recently, however, he has been seen falling asleep during meetings, confusing names and dates, and his trademark long-winded tangents are becoming even longer, veering into bizarre segues on everything from wind farms to First Lady Melania Trump’s underwear.

Trump appears to doze off during an Oval Office event. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But while growing questions have emerged about his mental and physical fitness, the White House points to his “relentless work ethic” and “unmatched energy.”

Asked about his health again last week, Leavitt also added: “Pushing these fake and desperate narratives now about President Trump is why Americans’ trust in the media just fell to a new all-time low.”

But the signs of discoloration on Trump’s left hand have once again raised concerns that the public is not getting the full picture, and have fueled a range of theories across the internet.

“Just what is Trump getting treated for?” asked one political observer on X convinced the president must be getting IV infusions. “What is he hiding?”