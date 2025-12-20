Trump, 79, Complains the FBI Made a Mess of Melania’s ‘Panties’

President Donald Trump raged at the FBI for making a “mess” of wife Melania’s “panties” during a raid on their Mar-a-Lago estate.

In a rambling speech delivered at a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Friday night, Trump went off on federal law enforcement agents in a wild tangent, revealing how they had disturbed the First Lady’s underwear drawer during their 2022 search of the Palm Beach, Florida, property.

Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Dec. 19, 2025. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“They went into my wife’s closet. I’ll say this. Number one, it’s very bad, but it sounds a little strange. They looked at her drawers,” Trump told the crowd while both himself and the crowd laughed.

“You have drawers, and then you have drawers. They looked at both,” he continued, miming the difference between the storage item and the undergarment.

The unprompted revelation of intimate details did not stop there, however, with Trump going full disclosure on the way his third wife likes to store her underwear.

Trump's rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“She’s a very meticulous person... Everything is perfect. Her undergarments, sometimes referred to as panties, are folded perfect, wrapped, they’re like so perfect. I say, ‘That’s beautiful,’” Trump continued.

“You know, that’s the part of the world she came from. Everything was perfect, no problem. Fold, fold, fold. I think she steams them just to make sure.”

As Trump spoke, a woman in the crowd could be seen covering her face as she cringed.

Barron Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen as President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images

The in-excess-of-an-hour speech Trump gave on Friday was designed to shore up Republican support in the battleground state ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump told voters that inflation was “far lower than anybody expected,” following the 2.7% jump in consumer prices observed in November, while bragging once again about the results of his cognitive test.

Trump: I took cognitive tests. By the way, not easy. The first question is like what is this and they show a lion, giraffe, fish and a hippopotamus. And they say which is the giraffe. pic.twitter.com/IQhU9pdnMj — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2025

The raid in question was conducted in August 2022 under the Biden administration, after it was discovered that Trump failed to return classified documents when he left office in 2021.

More than 100 documents with classified markings on them were discovered, leading to federal charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice, among others.

The Trump administration has been crowing about the raid recently after alleging that leaked emails prove the FBI did not have probable cause to raid Trump’s home, thus proving their narrative that law enforcement had been “weaponized” against him.

“Unreasonable Search and Seizure!!! That was the FBI’s CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago. This can never be allowed to happen again!!! President DJT,” Trump posted to social media this week, more than three years after the incident.

Unreasonable Search and Seizure! ! ! That was the FBI’s CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago. This can never be allowed to happen again! ! ! President DJT — TrumpReposter (@TrumpReposter) December 17, 2025

However, the Trump-appointed judge who ruled on Trump’s legal challenge to the FBI’s raid already dismissed the idea that the bureau did not have sufficient evidence to go ahead with it.

This was not the first time Trump waxed poetic about his wife’s underwear in public.

Recounting the same anecdote during a press gathering at the Oval Office in August, Trump proclaimed that Melania was furious the FBI had gone through her “drawers.”