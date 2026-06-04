Kimmel Exposes Flaw With Trump’s Bizarre Pet Project Boast

Jimmy Kimmel has pointed out the obvious issue with President Donald Trump’s brag about the size of his latest D.C. pet project.

Upon entering the White House for a second time in January last year, Trump launched into a scheme to “beautify” the capital in his own grandiose and gauche image.

He has modified the Kennedy Center to add his name, launched plans for an “Arc de Trump,” paved over the White House Rose Garden and razed the East Wing to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

Workers paint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on May 18. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

He has since been obsessed with a $13.1 million project to paint the basin of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which was built in 1922. Talking about his latest brain wave on Wednesday, he boasted that the pool was taller than many skyscrapers.

Holding a graphic showing the comparative length of the 2,028-foot-long pool against the height of the Willis Tower in Chicago and New York landmarks, the Empire State and World Trade Center, Trump declared, “If you lay it on its side, it’ll take two or three of them to fill it in.”

Trump displays a rendering of his proposed renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Wednesday. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

His card had the title “Our Pool is Bigger than Skyscrapers.”

However, Kimmel exposed the inherent flaw in Trump’s boast during his eponymous show on Wednesday evening.

“That pool, by the way, is the same size it was before he decided to paint it for $15 million, but it’s bigger than skyscrapers now,” he pointed out.

He then conjured up a startling image, daring Trump to take a dip in his new-look pool.

Workers spread a blue sealant onto the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on May 28. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I want to see him swim the length of that pool or even just the width of the pool. I want to see him strip down to a pair of red, white, and blue Speedos… I don’t care what you want. I want to see it. And take a long swim in his big beautiful pool.”

The teasing monologue comes after Trump declared the project finished on Wednesday after a final coat of “American flag blue.”

“Excitingly, the final coat of protection will be completed on the Reflecting Pool that sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial, at 4 P.M., today,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“The water will start flowing, shortly thereafter,” he added.