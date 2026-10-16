BRUSHING CANKLES Kimmel Exposes Trump’s Natalie Harp-Katie Zacharia Fantasy The late-night host revealed exactly why the president hired his new press secretary.

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t holding back on the president and his new press secretary.

On Thursday night, the late-night host exposed Donald Trump’s deepest fantasy about his new mouthpiece, Katie Zacharia, and his devoted aide Natalie Harp.

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The mockery comes after Trump, 80, took an intimate flight with Zacharia, 41, and Harp, 35, from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage to Wasilla, Alaska, for a campaign rally on Tuesday. Images captured his two much younger blonde employees gazing lovingly at the president inside Marine One.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp arrive at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Kimmel slammed Zacharia’s poor debut as Trump’s mouthpiece, saying, “The truth is, he didn’t hire her to be his lawyer. He didn’t really hire her to be his press secretary.”

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“He hired her so he could squeeze into a helicopter with her and Natalie and rub his cankles against a woman’s leg without getting cursed out in Slovenian.”

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The dig comes after Kimmel initially exposed why Trump hired Zacharia, a former conservative commentator with a dubious resume, in the first place. “Katie met a number of qualifications for the job. She has blond hair. She can do a thumbs-up. End of list. Really, what else do you need?” joked the ABC host on Monday night.

The new White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, had a car-crash debut. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On Thursday, he brought up Zacharia’s legal scandal, after the ithe new press secretary was accused of misleading the public about her legal credentials and whether she had passed the bar exam.

The mother of four disastrously claimed that she practiced corporate law in China, which foreign nationals cannot do. Zacharia, in fact, failed the California bar exam in 2011 but a Daily Beast investigation found she still represented herself as an attorney.

“It turns out Katie Zacharia is an attorney in the same way George Santos was a volleyball champion,” quipped Kimmel.

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has given strange nonanswers as to her career history in the U.S. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“This is a disaster for Trump. His press secretary is supposed to be answering questions about his lies, not hers,” he said. But the administration has been quick to defend Zacharia, as Kimmel pointed out: “The White House issued a statement defending the new press secretary, saying, ‘Katie is a fabulous and wonderful addition to the team,’ which means she’ll be fired by Halloween.

Kimmel ended his segment on Zacharia with a brutal roast about her and Pete Hegseth. “What do Katie Zacharia and Pete Hegseth have in common?” he asked his audience.

“Neither one of them can pass a bar,” he quipped.

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