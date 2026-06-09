Kimmel Finds Huge Problem With Trump’s Attack on ‘Dumocrats’

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t buying Donald Trump’s big moan about election fraud.

The president and his lackeys have long thrown their toys out of the pram over electoral integrity and are now foaming at the mouth about mail-in votes in deep blue California.

“Trump is especially mad at the Dumocrats in our state, California,” Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Because it would appear that his excellent choice for Mayor of L.A., Spencer Pratt from The Hills, is about to be headed for them.”

Trump has cried election fraud many times, including in the L.A. mayoral election. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Former reality star Pratt, 42, has received support from Trump and ran on a ticket that aimed to end homelessness in L.A. by moving all of the city’s homeless people to Seattle.

Now he’s out of the race, after coming third behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, 72, and progressive Democrat Nithya Raman, 44. In the city’s mayoral election, only the top two go through to a runoff election unless a candidate wins the primary round with 50 percent of the vote or more. The runoff will be held in November.

“Yesterday, L.A. City Council Member Nithya Raman moved ahead of Spencer Pratt,” Kimmel continued, “and is now the likely candidate to face Karen Bass, the incumbent, in the November runoff.”

Donald Trump supported "The Hills" star Spencer Pratt in his bid to become the mayor of Los Angeles. Daniel Cole/Reuters

“I guess those crystals didn’t work after all!” Kimmel added, nodding to the fact that Pratt runs a semi-precious crystal pendants business.

“Most people in L.A. vote by mail. It’s what we do,” Kimmel said. “And a lot of us waited until the last minute to send in our ballots because we’re trying to figure out which candidate disappointed us the least.

“That meant Spencer Pratt got out of the gate in second place. Because they counted all the in-person votes first. But, as the mail-in votes came in, he dropped to third, and only the top two candidates advance, and, of course, because of this, the Mad Hatter is screaming fraud again,” Kimmel said, referencing the president.

Tump has made unfounded claims that the vote was “crooked,” saying in a post on Truth Social, “Rigged Elections!”

Pratt’s loss to Nithya Raman immediately triggered an outpouring of conspiracy theories from Pratt’s disappointed MAGA supporters. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kimmel then read aloud another post by the 79-year-old president, saying, “‘The Dumocrats…’

“That’s with no ‘B’ by the way… most people do not know there’s a B…

“‘…are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES. Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS.’”

Kimmel then swiftly put down the conspiracy Trump was trying to whip up.

“Alright, let me get this straight… the Dumocrats rigged the election, and they rigged it by having Republicans take the lead at first?

“I mean, for a bunch of Dumocrats they sure are smart about stealing every election.”