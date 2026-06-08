MAGA Meltdown Goes Nuclear as Spencer Pratt Suffers Humiliating Setback

A number of MAGA figures have had a full-blown meltdown after Republican candidate Spencer Pratt was knocked into third place in the Los Angeles mayoral all-party primary.

Donald Trump supporters were quick to use the president’s playbook of pushing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and suggesting the election was “rigged,” all because the reality TV star may not make the runoff.

With 83 percent of the votes counted, Democrat Nithya Raman has jumped into second place with 27.1 percent, while Pratt is in third with 26.7 percent, according to the Associated Press. Decision Desk HQ has already declared that Raman is joining incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the runoff, but other forecasters say the primary is still too close to call.

Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, overtook Pratt, a former star of The Hills, as more mail-in ballots were counted in California, a state with a history of notoriously slow vote-counting processes.

Nithya Raman's race has been boosted as the mail-in votes are counted. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

However, multiple MAGA figures would rather believe that Pratt has fallen behind because of unproven claims of election fraud and other conspiracies than accept that a Democrat would receive more mail-in votes in a deep-blue city.

“There was no way Gavin Newsom was going to let Spencer Pratt make the runoff. It would have challenged the Democrat stronghold,” MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman posted to his 1.7 million X followers.

“Pratt vs. Bass would have brought national attention. So he made the call, produced the ballots, 5 days later and ended Spencer Pratt’s run.”

Donald Trump showed his support for Spencer Pratt’s run for L.A. mayor. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Johnny MAGA X account, which was exposed as being secretly run by White House staffer Garrett Wade, also posted a line graph showing what he saw as suspicious voting activity.

“Democrats overwhelmingly vote late and by mail—but only Nithya Raman Democrats, not Karen Bass Democrats,” he posted. “Just totally insane stuff.”

In reply, podcaster Tim Pool wrote: “When youre rushing to find the votes to knock out the sole republican you dont have time to balance out the count to look plausible.”

Tim Pool didn’t borth with grammar while spouting his election conspiracies. x/Tim Pool.

MAGA political commentator Rogan O’Handley, also known as D.C. Draino, added: “Don’t worry guys. It’s totally normal for the no-name candidate deep in 3rd place to give a tear-filled concession speech on election night and then miraculously receive almost every Democrat vote in the 2 weeks after the election to defeat the most charismatic Republican candidate in decades.

“Just another ‘safe and secure’ election in LA.”

Elsewhere, Fox News host Laura Ingraham also took issue with a Variety post describing how Raman had “leapfrogged” Pratt in the mayoral race as more votes were counted.

“‘Leapfrogged.’ What an unmitigated joke LA has become,” Ingraham wrote.

The Fox News also joined in the wave of anger at the counting of the votes. X/Laura Ingraham

Trump has also spent days spreading conspiracy theories about the Los Angeles mayoral and California gubernatorial primaries being “rigged.”

This includes an ominous Sunday night Truth Social post warning that there will be “great trouble and consternation” if Republican candidates lose the high-profile California elections.

However, Grace Chong, the CFO and COO of top Trump ally Steve Bannon’s WarRoom media company, said there is a much simpler explanation for why Pratt may lose the Los Angeles mayoral primary.