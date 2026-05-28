Kimmel Finds Cringe Reason MAGA Star Should Be Disqualified From Election

Spencer Pratt certainly doesn’t have Jimmy Kimmel’s endorsement for L.A.’s mayoral race.

Kimmel ripped into the reality TV star on Wednesday night, detailing several reasons why he should not be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Not only did the late-night host unfavorably liken Pratt, 42, to President Donald Trump, but he also mocked Pratt’s inexperience, saying his only real profession was to be “the screaming jerk on reality shows.”

“Now, the difference between Donald Trump and this guy is, Donald Trump actually had a job before he was on a reality show. He wasn’t good at the job. He got all the money for it from his dad. The only thing he was good at was promoting himself, and it turned out that was enough,” said Kimmel. “And, as a result, we are going to have to spend the next three decades digging out of this giant hole he put us in. But this hole now has given birth to Spencer Pratt, who is running for mayor.”

LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt hosts a campaign "block party" event on 10th Ave. in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Robert Gauthier/Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“Mayor should not be your first job,” the ABC host said conclusively.

“The mayor of L.A. is in charge of a $14 billion annual budget,” Kimmel continued. “Spencer Pratt is not the person who should be in charge of it. In 2011, Spencer Pratt and his wife intentionally blew through all their money on purpose. They bought an armored truck. They bought half a million dollars’ worth of Birkin handbags. They bought $1 million of rose quartz.”

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt pose at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards. Pratt and Trump have one thing definitely in common: their love for blondes. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

“He bought a monster truck. They spent all their money—they spent $10 million because they believed the world was about to end in a Mayan apocalypse,” he added. “And then, when there wasn’t the Mayan apocalypse, they had no money and had to move into Spencer’s parents’ house.”

Spencer Pratt speaks during the "They Let Us Burn!" rally on the first anniversary of the deadly Palisades Fire, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 7, 2026. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

“That’s the guy 22 percent of you want to be mayor of Los Angeles when the Olympics come to town,” said the late-night host.

Pratt is currently polling second in this year’s contentious race, which has been punctuated by the presence of The Hills star and his surprising ascent to be a genuine contender against incumbent Karen Bass.

“It’s hard not to agree with what he has to say,” Kimmel admitted. Pratt launched his bid for mayor after losing his house in the 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfire. “He’s angry about the same problems a lot of people here are angry about. Does he have solutions to those problems? No.”

Pratt blamed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for the city's inefficient response to the 2025 wildfires. MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Kimmel underscored that Pratt’s professional history, aside from being the often-villainous character on various reality shows, includes “selling healing crystals on a site called prattdaddy.com.”

“That alone should be disqualifying, and yet he’s polling in second place,” Kimmel said.

“So if you don’t want to vote for Karen Bass on June 2, I get it,” Kimmel conceded. “But you better find somebody else to vote for, and preferably somebody who isn’t wasting our time and money to get himself back on television.”

“You think this guy wants to sit through city council meetings all day talking about zoning?” the host asked. “No. He wants to be a star again. And guess what? It’s working. He’s everywhere.”

Several famous faces and media personalities, including Price is Right host Drew Carey and soap star Lisa Rinna, have similarly warned against voting for Pratt. Carey went as far as to say, “Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of L.A. needs to get their head out of their a--.”

Meanwhile, the candidate has won the support of the president, the mascot for the reality TV-to-politician pipeline. “I heard he’s a big MAGA person,” Trump told reporters of the aspiring mayor last week.