Reality TV Icon Unloads on Surging MAGA Star Candidate

Reality icon Lisa Rinna doesn’t think fellow TV personality Spencer Pratt should be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 62, explained in a red-carpet interview with Variety that a reality star should not hold a government position. When asked about who she will vote for in L.A.’s mayoral race, the soap actress said, “I don’t know yet. Not a reality star, though.”

“I love him,” she said, referring to Pratt, 42, “But we’ve already done that. We’re not going to do that again.”

Lisa Rinna said Spencer Pratt should not be mayor. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

“Listen, I’m a reality person. You wouldn’t want me as mayor, really. I mean, let’s just face it, I love him. I think he’s amazing. I just think we did that,” she continued, in an apparent dig at President Donald Trump, who led NBC’s reality show The Apprentice.

“Let’s have somebody that’s already been mayor—the mayor of San Jose, or whoever,” said the Days of Our Lives actress.

However, Rinna added that Pratt could win, suggesting he has “power behind him.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Pratt for comment.

Spencer Pratt has made the deadly Palisades a key part of his mayoral campaign. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Pratt, a registered Republican and former villainous star of The Hills, is racing ahead in this year’s contentious mayoral race. The MAGA-coded candidate has no previous political experience, but has increasingly caught attention as a candidate to be reckoned with.

After his performance in the state’s mayoral debate earlier this month, which featured Pratt, incumbent Karen Bass, and Councilmember Nithya Raman, Pratt shot ahead in polls, now in second place to Bass, a well-known Democrat and congresswoman.

Pratt was endorsed by President Donald Trump last week. “I’d like to see him do well. I don’t know him. I assume he probably supports me,” Trump told a reporter. “I heard he’s a big MAGA person.”

However, the mayoral hopeful has made comparisons between himself and Democrats, including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former President Barack Obama. Of Mamdani, a Democratic-Socialist who won New York’s highly publicized mayoral race last year, Pratt said the two are similarly appealing to voters because “they wanted change.”

The TV star has explicitly said he doesn’t represent a party, telling NBCLA, ”I don’t have a campaign manager, I don’t have campaign consults. There’s no political party backing me.”

Pratt decided to run for mayor after he and his wife, Heidi Montag, lost their home in the Palisades Fire in 2025. He blamed Bass for the city’s response.

The Los Angeles mayoral election will be held on June 2.