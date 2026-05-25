‘Price Is Right’ Host Takes Down MAGA Star Candidate With Scathing Post

Drew Carey does not have a bright smile and friendly pun for Los Angeles mayoral candidate and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt.

Instead, the Price is Right host skewered Pratt in a post to Threads, writing that “Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of L.A. needs to get their head out of their a--.” Pratt, the MAGA-coded registered Republican and former villain cast member of The Hills running to unseat Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, said he decided to run as a Republican because he feared for his safety under Democrat leadership when he was a “hated” reality star.

He also cites his pro–Second Amendment views on gun rights as more closely aligned with the right. Pratt has insisted, however, that he is “not MAGA” and likens his candidacy to that of former President Barack Obama.

Carey slammed the reality star as a "serial scammer." Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“I do not represent a party,” Pratt told NBCLA. “I don’t have a campaign manager, I don’t have campaign consults. There’s no political party backing me.”

Carey, who has hosted The Price is Right since 2007 when he took over following Bob Barker’s retirement, is not buying it. “I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass,” Carey wrote in his post slamming Pratt. “F--- this guy already.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Pratt for comment.

Carey called out Pratt and anyone who endorses him. CBS Photo Archive

During the height of his fame on MTV’s The Hills, Pratt admitted to staging stories for tabloids with his wife, Heidi Montag, for cash and buzz, even paying paparazzi to follow him around.

Despite the outcry about his candidacy and the proliferation of reality TV stars taking on government roles, Pratt has seen donations to his candidacy steadily increase over the past few weeks. Campaign disclosures show Pratt gaining nearly $2.7 million between April 19 and May 15, gaining on Bass’s $2.8 million since 2024.