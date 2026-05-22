MAGA Star Candidate’s Insane Hotel Bill Revealed

The hefty hotel bill of MAGA TV star turned political hopeful Spencer Pratt has been revealed.

The Hills alum, who is running as a registered Republican to unseat Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, had claimed that he had been living in a humble Airstream trailer on his Palisades property, where his home was destroyed in the deadly 2025 fire.

However, he was rumbled when TMZ revealed he was actually staying at the Hotel Bel-Air. “I’m at a hotel because these psychopaths are messaging me every day they’re going to kill me,” he said.

Spencer Pratt emerging from a trailer in an ad campaign. Spencer Pratt For Mayor

Now, Pratt’s latest campaign finance filings make for uncomfortable reading. Since April 7, his team has made 10 separate payments, totaling $15,000, to the L.A. hotel.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the payout included $14,900 earmarked for “Candidate Travel, Lodging and Meals” and an additional approximately $600 for “Fundraising Events.”

Spencer Pratt claimed he’s been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air and not his Airstream because of threats against his life. FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A whopping $1,800 was also spent on tequila for an event, according to the filings. The Daily Beast has contacted Pratt’s campaign for comment.

The reality star has focused much of his campaign on his criticism of the incumbent Bass’ handling of last year’s Palisades Fire.

Pratt and fellow “Hills” alum Heidi Montag have been married since 2008 and have two sons. Phil McCarten/Reuters

He told CNN host Elex Michaelson this week that his political role model is none other than Jesus Christ.

“Who is your political role model?” Michaelson asked.

“Jesus Christ,” Pratt replied, nodding.

“OK. I mean...” Michaelson responded, looking puzzled, before Pratt continued his thought.

“He was a politician,” the 42-year-old reality star, who identifies as a Christian, said. “You know, he had to go in and... speak.”

Pratt is taking on L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. Mike Blake/Reuters

When asked if there were any modern political figures he looked up to, Pratt said there were none. “No. I am not a politician. I don’t want to be a politician. I want to be a fighter for the people.”