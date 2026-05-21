MAGA Star Candidate Reveals Surprising Political Role Model

MAGA-coded reality TV star Spencer Pratt shared the unlikely figure he considers his political role model.

The Hills alum, who is running as a registered Republican to unseat Democratic Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, told CNN host Elex Michaelson that his political role model is none other than the Prince of Peace.

“Who is your political role model?” Michaelson asked.

“Jesus Christ,” Pratt replied, nodding.

Pratt appeared to have no self-awareness of how absurd his answer was. CNN

“Okay. I mean...” Michaelson responded, looking puzzled, before Pratt continued his thought.

“He was a politician,” the 42-year-old reality star, who identifies as a Christian, said. “You know, he had to go in and... speak.”

When asked if there were any modern political figures that he looked up to, Pratt said there were none. “No. I am not a politician. I don’t want to be a politician. I want to be a fighter for the people.”

However, Pratt did say that he was “most similar to Obama.”

Pratt starred in the reality series 'The Hills' for six seasons. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

His comments come after last month, President Donald Trump, 79, shocked the world when he shared an AI-generated photo depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The near-octogenarian deleted the post the following day and tried to deny his blatant blasphemy by saying he thought it was a photo of him “as a doctor.”

The president's account deleted the image of him like Jesus from Truth Social last month. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

Elsewhere in his CNN interview, Pratt said that he wants to become mayor of the liberal city so that he can walk around freely with guns.

“When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats, I had so much security and police, and what did they tell me to do? Get a gun,” he said. “I know people don’t like guns, but L.A. was dangerous if you’re hated, so I got a gun, my wife [fellow The Hills star Heidi Montag] got a gun."

“I know people don’t like guns, but when people are threatening your life and your own security is telling you you need to have home protection, train, go through the proper steps,” he continued. “That was my, that’s it.”

He also said that, if elected, he would promise to station LAPD officers “in front of every school to make schools safe from guns.”

The reality star, whose home was destroyed in last year’s massive Palisades fire, has focused much of his campaign on his criticism of Bass’s handling of the disaster.

Aside from using Donald Trump-style AI-generated campaign ads, Pratt has tried to use his misfortune to his political advantage. In a campaign video last week, he stood outside a silver Airstream on his scorched property, saying, “This is where I live.”

TMZ debunked Pratt's claim that he had been living in an Airstream. Spencer Pratt For Mayor