MAGA Star Candidate Claims Oscar Winners Secretly Back Him

Spencer Pratt says two Oscar winners are secretly backing his long-shot bid to become mayor of Los Angeles.

The former The Hills villain-turned-political candidate claimed in a new interview that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx privately urged him to clean up Los Angeles.

“Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again,” Pratt told Us Weekly the pair allegedly said to him.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag attend the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The reality star even dared the actors’ representatives to challenge him.

“If their reps try to deny this happened, I have multiple witnesses,” Pratt claimed.

The Daily Beast reached out to representatives for both DiCaprio and Foxx.

Pratt’s increasingly bizarre celebrity-fueled campaign has become one of the strangest political storylines of the year.

The registered Republican and self-described “centrist” has surged in polling ahead of the June 2 primary, positioning himself as a serious challenger to incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

The 42-year-old launched his campaign after losing his home in the 2025 Palisades Fire, which devastated parts of Los Angeles.

In an interview on The Adam Carolla Show, Pratt said he would be “done with trying to live in L.A.” if Bass gets re-elected or Democratic candidate Nithya Raman wins the Nov. 3 election.

“I will not rebuild if these people are in charge because what would I be putting money into?” he said.

Despite insisting he is “not MAGA,” Pratt has already received praise from Donald Trump, who recently described him as “a big MAGA person.”

“I’d like to see him do well. I don’t know him. I assume he probably supports me,” Trump told a reporter.

“I heard he’s a big MAGA person.”

However, his celebrity candidacy has also triggered backlash from fellow entertainers.

Price is Right host Drew Carey skewered Pratt in a post to Threads, writing that “Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of L.A. needs to get their head out of their a--.”

Reality Icon Lisa Rinna warned Los Angeles against electing “another reality star” politician.

“I love him,” she said in a red-carpet interview with Variety

“But we’ve already done that. We’re not going to do that again.”