Fuming Trump, 79, Fires Off Ominous Late-Night Election Post

Donald Trump posted a worrying warning about the California elections while spewing unsubstantiated claims that the results will be illegitimate.

In a typically deranged late-night Truth Social post, the 79-year-old continued to suggest, without evidence, that Democrats are rigging the Los Angeles mayoral and California gubernatorial primaries, while suggesting there would be “great trouble and consternation” if the Republican candidates lose.

The menacing threat from Trump arrived as Democrat Nithya Raman overtook MAGA reality TV star Spencer Pratt after several days of counting mail-in ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, and is now projected to advance to the runoff. Los Angeles incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has already advanced to the runoff in the all-party primary.

“Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California,” Trump posted at 11:02 p.m. ET. “Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America, which if the Dumocrats are able to fulfill their mission, great trouble and consternation will follow. Watch this ‘Election’ closely!!!”

The president has a habit of staying up late into the night, posting on social media. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Elsewhere, votes are still being tallied in California’s all-party primary for governor. With 72 percent of the vote counted, former Biden-era Health Secretary Xavier Becerra has advanced, while Republican former TV host Steve Hilton and billionaire Democratic climate activist Tom Steyer are battling it out for the second spot in November’s election.

Just as he did in the months ahead of the 2020 election, Trump has been laying the groundwork to wrongly suggest the California elections are rigged if Republican candidates lose, while lashing out at his longtime bugbear, mail-in ballots.

Donald Trump was accused of inciting the Jan.6 attack at the Capitol after spending months falsely claiming the 2020 Election results would be rigged against him. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

California has a long history of vote counting continuing for days beyond Election Day because of the high number of late-arriving mail and drop-off ballots.

Historically, Democratic voters cast many more ballots by mail than Republican voters, who tend to vote on Election Day.

MAGA candidate Spencer Pratt is projected to finish third in the Los Angleses mayoral all-party primary. HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A number of MAGA figures are also already acting like sore losers by desperately suggesting that Democrats are trying to cheat Pratt, a former star of The Hills, out of advancing in the Los Angeles mayoral election.

“The Mayoral election in Los Angeles is being stolen from Spencer Pratt in real time! Where is the DOJ?” far-right influencer Laura Loomer wrote in one of several X posts attempting to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the results.

On Sunday, the 79-year-old president had a monumental tantrum after being asked to provide any evidence that the elections in California are being “rigged” against Republican candidates.

When pressed by NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker for proof of those unsubstantiated claims, Trump said: “All I have to do is look.”

Trump then completely lost it and stormed out of the interview when Welker suggested: “That’s not evidence.”

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN. One-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump raged. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”