Trump, 79, Sparks Fresh Health Concerns With Interview Outburst

President Donald Trump’s unhinged interview outburst on Sunday inspired a fresh wave of concerns over the near-octogenarian’s mental faculties.

After Trump, 79, irately and abruptly cut off an interview with NBC News journalist Kristen Welker on Sunday’s Meet the Press, after she pressed him on his bogus claims of election fraud, the president’s mental health became a prime topic of discussion online.

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN. One-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump fumed after Welker asked what “evidence” he had that California’s elections were “rigged.”

“Thank you, darling. Have a good time,” Trump said sarcastically before taking off his microphone and storming off, crushing his mic underfoot in the process.

“Again, he gets graded on a curve. Dude is losing his s--t because a reporter pushes back a bit on his lies, and he loses his temper, insults her, and walks out of the interview,” one X user wrote. “And yet, he keeps being presented as a sane and normal person.”

“This man lost his mind a long time ago,“ wrote Arizona congresswoman Yassamin Ansari about the viral video clip. ”It’s shameful that Republicans in Congress continue to enable him in every way. He’s destroying this country and his mental decline and erratic behavior is a national security crisis.“

Screenshot Rep. Yassamin Ansari/X

“Emotionally unstable man goes on paranoid, babbling rant,” The Atlantic writer Tim Nichols said on X. “Somewhere in that suit, he has a small card with the codes to 1500 strategic nuclear weapons.”

Screenshot Tom Nichols/X

Author and YouTuber Hemant Mehta declared that Trump’s “brain is broken.”

“If you vote for any Republican at any level, this is what you’re supporting,” the atheist activist wrote. “Being an a--hole at every turn, no matter what anyone says, because that’s what the party is.”

Screenshot Hemant Mehta/X

New York Times columnist David French called the president’s behavior “unhinged.”

“If a family member behaved this way, you’d worry about them,” French wrote. “If a CEO behaved like this, the board would meet. He’s living in an alternate reality and furious when a person won’t indulge his fantasies.”

Screenshot David French/X

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump’s erratic behavior throughout his second term has caused many Americans to worry about his mental state.

As the Daily Beast has extensively chronicled, Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, has exhibited multiple warning signs of cognitive impairment, including, but not limited to, his bouts of slurred speech, public sleeping fits, and late-night Truth Social posting sprees.