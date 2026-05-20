Kimmel Gives ‘Dumb’ Trump Brutal New Nickname

Jimmy Kimmel slapped Donald Trump with a brutal new nickname as the president pushes for his “big, beautiful billion-dollar ballroom.”

“So, we might as well start with the most important issue we face as Americans, and that is the fact that we don’t have a ballroom at the White House,” joked the ABC host on Tuesday night. “Everything that’s going on with the war, the cost of living, the election rigging, the constant money grab...”

The president unveiled new details about his ballroom to reporters this week, taking them on a tour of the project the administration is asking taxpayers to fund. Trump defended his lofty vision for the “security” addition to the White House, telling the media that the ballroom will sit on top of a six-story underground bunker with military-grade shielding, a military hospital, research facilities, and meeting rooms.

U..S. President Donald Trump shows images of the concept at the site of ongoing construction of the planned White House ballroom. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump told reporters that it’s a “very complex building,” adding, “It’s all knit together. The roof goes with the ground floor. The ground floor goes with the roof. The roof also goes down into the basement.”

As Kimmel displayed footage of this press preview for his audience, he revealed a new nickname for the president.

“Let me think about that for a second,” responded Kimmel. “How does a roof go down into the basement?”

“I’m starting to get the idea: Blob the Builder doesn’t know much about construction either.”

Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump's obsession with his ballroom. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The late-night host continued to mock the 79-year-old president, censuring his grand construction plans amid the war in Iran.

“Can you imagine the Iranians watching that this morning, minutes before his deadline to bomb them? He’s showing off plans for the new dance floor, where he’s going to cha-cha to YMCA,” Kimmel said.

“I mean, if he wasn’t so dumb, it might be diabolical, but it isn’t. He’s dumb.”

Trump’s comments to the press come as his administration faces mounting scrutiny over the vanity project. The president and former real estate tycoon has insisted that the structure is essential for security purposes.