Kimmel Gives Keystone Kash a Brutal New Title

Jimmy Kimmel brutally roasted embattled FBI Director Kash Patel, amid reports of him drinking too much.

On Thursday night, the late-night host even gave Patel an ominous new nickname, calling the 46-year-old “Our future former FBI director.”

Patel, Kimmel says, “is having a rough year so far.”

Kash Patel was sworn in as FBI director at the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S., on February 21, 2025. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“Patel, as you probably know, is suing The Atlantic for $250 million over a story they published a few weeks ago that claimed he drinks a lot, and that drinking has many at the FBI concerned,” the ABC host explained.

The Atlantic followed up on its bombshell report with another exposé published this week, reporting that Patel hands out personalized, engraved liquor bottles as gifts. The publication bought one of these bottles at an online auction, and while the seller wished to remain anonymous, they told The Atlantic that Patel gifted it to them at an event in Las Vegas. Images of the bottle show a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey emblazoned with the words “Kash Patel FBI Director,” along with a replica of the FBI shield.

Kimmel displayed this image to his audience, but the show took its own creative approach to it.

“You can see it is short and filled with alcohol, just like Kash himself,” quipped Kimmel.

“And I have to say, as bad as he is as FBI director, he might be even worse when it comes to graphic design, because this engraving is—it’s sub-AI. If you want to make an impression, you need something that pops," he explained, displaying an image of the same bottle, instead covered with an image of Patel’s eyes.

A graphic of Kash Patel made by Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kimmel also took a jab at Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whose alleged drinking habits have been under scrutiny in the past. “By the way, how pissed must Pete Hegseth be right now? ‘They made me give up drinking,’” Kimmel mocked.

The late-night host continued, “The FBI has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the unauthorized use of alcohol on the job and misuse while off duty, and so they’re taking these allegations seriously. In fact, so seriously they’ve opened an investigation to find out who ratted him out.”

“Patel has reportedly ordered more than two dozen members of his security detail and staff to take a polygraph and is said to be in panic mode to save his job.”

“Ah, sounds to me like somebody could use a drink, right?” he concluded.