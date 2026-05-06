FBI Now Targeting Reporter Behind Damning Keystone Kash Story

Kash Patel’s FBI has reportedly opened a criminal leak investigation into a reporter who published an embarrassing account of his alleged excessive drinking.

Two sources told MS Now on Wednesday that the agency opened an investigation into reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick after she published her piece “The FBI Director Is MIA,” in The Atlantic last month.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but spokesman Ben Williamson denied any such investigation in comments to MS Now, calling the claim “completely false.”

Democrats have called on FBI Director Kash Patel, pictured April 1 with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, to take an alcohol assessment as they launch a probe into his drinking after an explosive report. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The unnamed sources cited in the report said the investigation was being handled by agents in Huntsville, Alabama, who form part of an insider threats unit.

“They know they are not supposed to do this,” one source told the outlet. “But if they don’t go forward, they could lose their jobs. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

Patel, 46, has been scrambling to counter the damning report that he’s slammed as “hit piece lies,” filing a $250 million defamation lawsuit days after it was published.

The article cited more than two dozen anonymous sources and described Patel as having a drinking problem so severe it could “threaten national security.”

The Daily Beast has not independently corroborated the anecdotes reported in The Atlantic’s article. The award-winning magazine, however, has doubled down.

“We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit,” a spokesperson said last month.

The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, told MS Now of the reported investigation: “We will have further comment when we learn more. If true, this would be an outrageous, illegal, and dangerous attack on the free press and the First Amendment. We will defend Sarah and all of our reporters who are subjected to government harassment simply for pursuing the truth.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the publication’s spokesperson for comment.

Patel has vigorously denied essentially every allegation in the report. Kash Patel on X

This wouldn’t be the first time the embattled FBI director has been accused of using his powerful agency as a tool for revenge.

Last month, it was reported that Patel had directed agents to investigate a New York Times reporter after she revealed that he had used bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, with government security and transportation.