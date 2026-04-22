Keystone Kash’s Goons Probe Reporter Who Angered His Girlfriend

Kash Patel’s FBI investigated a reporter at the New York Times after her reporting caught the ire of the director’s girlfriend.

Federal agents interviewed and queried databases on reporter Elizabeth Williamson after she wrote a story for the Times, which revealed that Patel used bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, with government security and transportation, the New York Times reported.

The probe prompted concerns from officials at the Justice Department, who saw no legal basis to proceed with the investigation based on her reporting.

Patel has been dating his 27-year-old girlfriend for three years. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The article, published by the Times in February, detailed that Wilkins enjoys full-time protective detail of Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) members, who are made up of personnel from FBI field offices around the country.

They have accompanied her to singing appearances, as she is attempting to make a country music career, and have taken her to a hair appointment.

SWAT teams are typically reserved for “extremely high-risk situations” such as “a special mission, a dangerous takedown, [or] a dignitary that needs protection.”

At the time of the report, the FBI said that the protection for Patel’s girlfriend was necessary due to “hundreds of credible violent death threats” made against her, “including graphic threats to rape, murder, and violence including ‘slit her throat’ – many of which are publicly available information."

Joseph Kahn, the executive editor of The Times, criticized the FBI for probing a reporter.

“The F.B.I.’s attempt to criminalize routine reporting is a blatant violation of Elizabeth’s First Amendment rights and another attempt by this administration to prevent journalists from scrutinizing its actions,” Mr. Kahn said. “It’s alarming. It’s unconstitutional. And it’s wrong.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the FBI, the New York Times, and Wilkins for comment.

Patel, 46, and Wilkins, 27, have been dating for three years.

When the report was published, Wilkins went on a social media tirade against Williamson for her piece.

Alexis Wilkins repeatedly ranted about the reporter on social media. X.com/AlexisWilkins

Some DOJ officials are said to have worried about the reasons for the investigation. X.com/AlexisWilkins

The probe is just the latest example of the Trump administration seeking to punish the press for its reporting.

Earlier this year, the FBI raided the Virginia home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson as it investigated a government contractor’s handling of classified materials. Natanson was not a part of the investigation into the contractor.

President Donald Trump has sued several outlets, including ABC News, CBS News, The New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal, over reporting he does not like.