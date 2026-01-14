Keystone Kash Raids Home of Reporter Investigating the Trump Admin

Keystone Kash Patel’s FBI searched the home of a Washington Post reporter who has been digging into the Trump administration on Wednesday.

The journalist, Hannah Natanson, was in her Virginia home at the time of the raid, which the Washington Post said emanated from the paper’s investigation into “a government contractor accused of illegally retaining classified government materials.”

The warrant said law enforcement was investigating Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a Maryland-based systems administrator with a top secret security clearance, who is accused of improperly accessing classified intelligence reports and removing them from secure facilities, with documents later found in his lunchbox and basement, according to an FBI affidavit.

During the search, her devices were checked, and FBI agents seized “a phone and Garmin watch,” the reporter told her employer.

Kash Patel’s tenure as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been marked by high-profile gaffes. Patel, whom the Daily Beast has nicknamed ‘Keystone Kash’ for his bungling performance, was criticized for rushing to social media to tout his agency’s work on tracking down a person of interest in a shooting prematurely.

Trump has a particular vendetta against the Post. Before he was elected in 2024, he warned the paper “ought to clean up their act.”

Natason’s bio on the site of the Jeff Bezos-owned publication reads that she covers “Trump’s reshaping of the federal government and its effects.”

Natanson wrote a tell-all first-person piece about the rigors of her work on Christmas Eve. She said her fiancé appealed to her to stop fielding late-night calls and texts from federal workers “who wanted to tell me how President Donald Trump was rewriting their workplace policies, firing their colleagues or transforming their agency’s missions.”

“You’ve got to stop,” he said, according to Natanson. “Stop answering them.”