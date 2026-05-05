Kimmel Mocks His ‘Psychic’ Ability to Predict MAGA Outrage

Jimmy Kimmel is finding the humor in his “psychic” jokes, even if MAGA is not.

“Every day in the morning, I wake up, I make coffee, and then I look into the future to see which events have yet to occur. And then we write jokes, but we write jokes that we know are going to make trouble,” Kimmel, 58, said on Monday. “This is how I work.”

Kimmel defended himself from yet another onslaught of MAGA backlash to a joke that almost turned into a death. YouTube/screengrab

The late-night host has come under fire yet again for a monologue joke that conservative media has tangentially connected to a real-life event. After being blamed by Trump, 79, for his supposed “call to violence” inspiring the D.C. assassination attempt, Kimmel has now been blamed for hospitalizing Trumpy former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

“Yesterday, we got news that Trump’s former lawyer and the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, was hospitalized and is in critical condition,” Kimmel said. “And when I read this, I thought—I really thought—I said, ‘I wonder if they’ll try to blame this on me.’"

On his YouTube podcast, Rudy Giuliani slammed Jimmy Kimmel. YouTube/Rudolph Giuliani

“And then sure enough, one of these podcast bozos points to a joke I made about Rudy on Thursday about him being a vampire and then suggests I might actually have some inside knowledge of what’s going on in Trumptown there,” he continued, referring to MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson.

Last week, Kimmel likened Giuliani, 81, to a vampire after the MAGA lawyer “rose from the grave to weigh in on the drama involving” the late-night host’s joke about Melania Trump. Giuliani called Kimmel “one of the most distasteful human beings in this country” and an “incompetent jacka--” on his podcast.

Kimmel then played a clip of a Newsmax National Report panel “pinning” the hospitalization on him.

“It’s abhorrent what he’s doing under the gauze of comedy,” one of the hosts remarked.

When the camera cut back to Kimmel, the comedian covered by a sheet of medical gauze, held up by men wearing glasses with fake mustaches.

Jimmy Kimmel stands under the 'gauze of comedy' which gives him 'psychic' powers. YouTube/screengrab

“That’s right. In fact, I’m under the gauze of comedy right now,” he said, gesturing to the props. “See, the gauze gives me psychic abilities.”

“For the record, I hope Rudy Giuliani lives another hundred years,” Kimmel added."

After Biden was named the victor of the 2020 election, Giuliani held a press conference between a dildo shop and a crematorium. MARK MAKELA/REUTERS

“He earned that outside the dildo shop,” he said, referencing when the MAGA lawyer held a press conference between a dildo store and a crematorium after Joe Biden won the 2020 election. The press conference was held outside Four Seasons Landscaping rather than at a Four Seasons Hotel.

“That was the funniest thing any person has done this century,” he said.