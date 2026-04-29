Kimmel Fires Back at Trump Ghoul Who Called Him ‘Incompetent Jacka**’

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Rudy Giuliani after New York’s former mayor called the late-night host an “incompetent jacka--.”

“So last night, America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me,” began Kimmel, 58. For the last week, Kimmel has been embroiled in a new feud with the president and the first lady, who called on the late-night host to be fired for a joke he made about Melania Trump.

Kimmel played a clip of MAGA faithful Giuliani, 81, who called the TV host “one of the most distasteful human beings in this country,” in the aftermath of the latest Kimmel-Trump battle. Giuliani did so on a livestreamed episode of his podcast.

As the audience booed in response to Giuliani, Kimmel retorted, “I have to say it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter.”

Former mayor of New York City and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani came for Jimmy Kimmel. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Giuliani continued to rip into Kimmel’s mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner address, in which the late-night host parodied the event days before it took place. Amongst his many quips, Kimmel said, “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” while showing footage of the first lady and her son Barron Trump.

MAGA has been up in arms about the comment ever since. It didn’t help that the real WHCD became the site of an attempted shooting–but somehow, it was Kimmel that became the target for the president’s family and his administration.

Jimmy Kimmel's mock WHCD roast led to a MAGA meltdown. ABC

Melania Trump herself accused Kimmel of using his comedy to divide the country and drive violence. The president subsequently demanded that Kimmel be fired from ABC, writing in a Truth Social post, “I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Giuliani took it upon himself to attack Kimmel, too. “Kimmel was making believe that he was hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which I think he did once, I don’t know. Probably once... and about four people probably watched it. This is supposed to be a comedian...” he said in his interview, trailing off and taking long pauses as he spoke.

On his YouTube podcast, Rudy Giuliani slammed Jimmy Kimmel. YouTube/Rudolph Giuliani

“He’s also like an incompetent jacka--,” Giuliani added after taking a beat.

Kimmel laughed at the footage, unleashing at the former mayor. “I have to say, it’s confusing to be called an incompetent jackass by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a dildo store,” he responded.

“Do you think–does this man have any family members who can come get him already?” he concluded.