MAGA Melts Down Over Days-Old Jimmy Kimmel Trump ‘Widow’ Joke

President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters are calling for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a days-old joke about Melania Trump.

The comedian said the first lady had the glow of an “expectant widow” during his show on Thursday, when he parodied the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Barely two days later, a gunman stormed the event, firing shots before being apprehended by police.

Now, MAGA is angry with Kimmel, even though his joke was delivered before Saturday night’s drama at the Washington Hilton. MAGA darling Gunther Eagleman, whose X account is a goldmine of Trumpian rhetoric, declared, “Fire Jimmy Kimmel!”

Jimmy Kimmel giving mock WHCD roast. ABC

He quoted a post from Pamela Hensley, another pro-Trump account, with over 220k followers, who wrote on Sunday evening: “Jimmy Kimmel should be fired tomorrow morning at 7am by ABC. He should be told to leave the buidling [sic] and be escorted out by security. The American people are sick of his hate. Enough is enough.”

Larry O’Connor, editor of conservative outlet Townhall, labeled Kimmel a “broken man” and posted on X, “@disney, you have a problem.”

Political commentator Link Lauren, a senior aide for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his 2024 presidential election campaign, added, “Many in the mainstream media have stoked division and hatred for years. Jimmy Kimmel just made a disgusting ‘joke’ about Melania Trump becoming a widow. After the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and what transpired with President Trump, now they suddenly want to act shocked.”

Melania and senior officials wait as Trump makes a statement after the shooting incident. Al Drago/Getty Images

MAGA was rankled that Kimmel delivered his own version of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech. In it, he made a reference to Trump dying. “Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” he said.

He continued, “You know, Melania’s birthday is on Sunday. She’s planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’”

Kimmel, of course, could not have anticipated that just days later a gunman would attempt to raid the actual dinner. Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was arrested after dramatic scenes saw Trump and his Cabinet whisked out of the room.